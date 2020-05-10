Officials announce 113 new coronavirus cases for SC total of 7,653 cases statewide

South Carolina officials announced 113 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, along with one new death.

The state has now confirmed 7,653 cases of the virus, and 331 deaths have been reported.

The most recent death was an elderly person from Marion County.

As of Sunday afternoon, 446 coronavirus patients, including patients waiting for COVID-19 test results, were hospitalized statewide. Through Saturday, 84,457 people had been tested for the virus in South Carolina.

DHEC expects to confirm another 2,000 cases by May 23, and projections on the department’s website indicate that over 1,100 people could die of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus by early August.

This week, DHEC will partner with community organizations in Charleston, Clarendon, Florence, Lee and Saluda counties for free mobile COVID-19 testing sites. They hope to expand the effort to more counties, and details on the testing sites can be found on their mobile testing clinic website.

In Charleston County, DHEC, partnering with Charleston County Public Safety and Fetter Health Care, will offer testing sites at these locations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Monday:

May 11 at St James Presbyterian Church, 1314 Secessionville Rd, Charleston, SC 29412.

May 12 at Johns Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Hwy, Johns Island, SC 29455.

May 13 at St James AME Church, 5305 Maybank Hwy, Wadmalaw Island, SC 29487.

May 14 at Azalea Drive Church of Christ, 3950 Azalea Dr, Charleston, SC 29405.

May 15 at Life Center Cathedral, 7190 Cross County Rd, Charleston, SC 29418.

Mobile sites operated by Fetter Health Care and Charleston County Public Safety last week tested hundreds of people as part of an initiative to bring tested to rural communities.

Free testing will also be available for Spartanburg May 11-13, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, located at 445 S. Church Street. The initiative is a collaboration between the Medical University of South Carolina, Doctors Care, Spartanburg County Baptist Association, Tyger River Baptist Association and Spartanburg Clergy Initiation.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.