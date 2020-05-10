Officials announce 113 new coronavirus cases, 1 death; 7,653 total cases in state

South Carolina officials announced 113 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, along with one new related fatality.

The state has now confirmed 7,653 cases of the virus and 331 deaths.

The most recent death was an elderly person from Marion County.

As of Sunday afternoon, 446 coronavirus patients, including patients waiting for COVID-19 test results, were hospitalized statewide. Through Saturday, 84,457 people had been tested for the virus in South Carolina.

DHEC anticipates another 2,000 cases by May 23 and projections on the department’s website indicate that over 1,100 people could die of the disease caused by the coronavirus by early August.

This week, DHEC will partner with community organizations in Charleston, Clarendon, Florence, Lee and Saluda counties for free mobile COVID-19 testing sites. They hope to expand the effort to more counties and details on the testing can be found on their mobile testing clinic website.

In Charleston County, DHEC, partnering with Charleston County Public Safety and Fetter Health Care, will offer testing sites at these locations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Monday:

Monday at St James Presbyterian Church, 1314 Secessionville Road, Charleston.

Tuesday at Johns Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway, Johns Island.

Wednesday at St. James AME Church, 5305 Maybank Highway, Wadmalaw Island.

Thursday at Azalea Drive Church of Christ, 3950 Azalea Drive, Charleston.

Friday at Life Center Cathedral, 7190 Cross County Road, Charleston.

Mobile sites operated by Fetter Health Care and Charleston County Public Safety last week tested hundreds of people as part of an initiative to bring testing to rural communities.

Free testing will also be available for Spartanburg on Monday to Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 445 S. Church St. The initiative is a collaboration between the Medical University of South Carolina, Doctors Care, Spartanburg County Baptist Association, Tyger River Baptist Association and Spartanburg Clergy Initiation.