NUCOR Steel Berkeley, WestEdge community among Charleston groups doing good deeds during pandemic

Publix Super Markets Charities gave its second $1 million donation to Feeding America food banks in support of hunger-relief efforts during the coronavirus pandemic. South Carolina recipients were Harvest Hope in Columbia ($20,000) and Lowcountry Food Bank in Charleston ($25,000). Food Lion also issued $1 million in grant funding to regional Feeding America food banks (Beaufort, Charleston, Conway, Georgetown, Goose Creek, Harleyville, Hilton Head Island, Johns Island, Kiawah Island, Ladson, McClellanville, Moncks Corner, Mount Pleasant, North Charleston, Pineville, Port Royal, Ravenel, St. Helena Island, Smoaks, St. Stephen, Summerville, Walterboro and Yemassee). Southeastern Grocers Inc., the parent company of BI-LO and Winn-Dixie, also partnered with Feeding America, offering bags of non-perishable food items that customers can donate for $5 at the register through May 15, to be delivered to local food bank partners. Feeding America is a nationwide network of 200 food banks that lead the fight against hunger in the United States, support programs that improve food security, educate and advocate for pertinent legislation that protects people from going hungry.

The WestEdge apartment communities Caroline and 10 WestEdge, in partnership with the WestEdge Jimmy John’s location, donated lunch for 120 first responders in appreciation for their continued efforts to keep the community safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Recipients included police officers with the high rise’s neighboring police department and firefighters with the downtown fire departments at Meeting, Coming, Huger and King streets.

Spearheaded by junior Andrew Kyzer, Presbyterian College’s Sigma Nu fraternity is raising money for the Harvest Hope Food Bank in the Pee Dee, Midlands and Upstate regions of South Carolina. While a student at Gilbert High School, Kyzer packed emergency food boxes at the food bank during the 2015 floods. When he saw on social media that the need for hunger relief was greater than during the floods, he decided to head the service project for the food bank’s virtual food drive. As the philanthropy chairman for Sigma Nu, he reached out to his fraternity brothers and other members of Greek life at the college.

“We can come together as a unified body to stand for one cause and help out the citizens of South Carolina,” Kyzer said.

An employee of NUCOR Steel Berkeley started a monetary donation drive to benefit East Cooper Community Outreach (ECCO), and his “pass the hat” drive circulated throughout the plant and raised over $15,000 for ECCO, a Mount Pleasant nonprofit that provides community services via its food bank, medical and dental clinic and empowerment programs.

Nikki Haley, former U.N. ambassador and South Carolina governor, was nominated for the Combat COVID-19 Challenge, a good deeds campaign created by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y. The nominee then has 48 hours to complete the challenge. The same day, Haley teamed up with Lowcountry Food Bank and Harvest Hope Food Bank to create Neighbors Helping Neighbors, an online and text messaging fundraising push for S.C. residents. The goal to raise $25,000 was met within four days.

“In times of unprecedented crisis, we are seeing thousands of people who have lost their jobs and their businesses,” Haley said. “Whether it is supporting children, veterans, or the neighbor around the corner, this is when America shines. We don’t have to know a person in need to want to help them. South Carolina has had her share of crises, but we have always come out of them stronger and better for it. Let’s make sure this time is no different.”

Scholl’s Wellness Co., maker of Dr. Scholl’s products, donated nearly 1,600 pairs of comfort insoles to medical personnel at Tidelands Health, which has four hospitals and more than 60 medical centers throughout South Carolina. Overall, the New Jersey-based company donated 150,000 pairs of Dr. Scholl’s Massaging Gel Work insoles to support health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic. A patient from the Tidelands Health Cancer Care Network nominated the regional provider to receive the donation.

The South Carolina Automobile Dealers Association donated $100,000 to the American Red Cross of South Carolina to assist with its mission of collecting lifesaving blood and its disaster response efforts due to and during the COVID-19 pandemic. Thirty-two state hospitals depend on blood donations from the Red Cross to meet community needs. The organization encourages individuals to keep scheduled blood donation appointments, as well as make appointments for the weeks ahead to ensure a stable supply will remain available.