Northwoods Mall, Belk to reopen Friday after being closed amid virus outbreak

"Temporarily closed" signs are slowly being replaced by "We are open" placards outside retail businesses after the governor allowed some merchants to reopen last week.

On Friday, Northwoods Mall and Belk department stores will join a handful of other shops across South Carolina already open even as schools remain closed and the state's emergency stay-at-home order stays in place for two more weeks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Operating under abbreviated hours, Northwoods Mall will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with afternoon hours on Sunday.

Belk, which operates four stores in the Charleston area and several others across the Palmetto State, will be open noon to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, according to the Charlotte-based retailer's website.

A Belk spokesperson did not immediately respond for further comment on reopening plans, but a store employee at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre said the stores will reopen Friday.

"The health and well-being of our customers, employees, retail partners and the communities we serve is always a top priority," Northwoods Mall said in a statement on its website. "As such, we have implemented a number of protective measures to keep our employees, retail partners and community healthy."

The North Charleston shopping center, owned and operated by Tennessee-based CBL & Associates, is asking shoppers to exercise good judgment, include social distancing and proper hygiene practices while at the mall, and stay home if they are not feeling well.

Additionally, the food court seating area will remain closed until further notice, and groups of 10 or more congregating in the common area will be prohibited.

All vendors and contractors, as well as mall staff, are required to wear masks except when eating. The mall also encourages merchants to provide face coverings for their employees.

Hand sanitizing units have been placed throughout the mall, and mall staff as well as security and janitorial workers will be required to have their temperatures checked at the start of each work shift.

Shop keepers also must follow occupancy limits of no more than 20 percent of their normal allowance, close fitting rooms, and install social distancing markers at checkout stations.

A Northwoods Mall spokesperson did not immediately respond Monday for further comment on plans to reopen.

Some shops have already propped open their doors to let passersby know they are in business again, but they are seeing very few shoppers.

In downtown Charleston, clothing and gift shop E. Blackhurst reopened April 21 at 123 King St., the same day Gov. Henry McMaster allowed clothing, jewelry and furniture stores to reopen.

"It's been slow," shop owner Hannah Bering said.

On Saturday, she had eight paying customers.

"I believe it will get busier once the restaurants reopen (and allow dine-in seating) again," Bering said.

At year-round holiday shop A Charleston Christmas on Meeting Street, which reopened Saturday and is being rebranded as A Christmas To Remember after being closed since before the pandemic for a makeover, shop manager Donna Lambrecht said she had four customers on Saturday.

"We are very reliant on tourists," she said of the shop that sits across from the shuttered Charleston City Market, normally a beehive of activity.

A smattering of other stores were open in the downtown area over the weekend as well, including men's clothing shop Grady Ervin & Co. as well as M. Dumas & Sons, which has been selling clothing and other wares for more than a century on King Street.

Dumas announced Monday it is now open to in-store customers under the city's occupancy and health guidelines.

At Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, a few shops are open, including Copper Penny, Style Exchange boutique, GameStop electronics store, GNC nutrition provider and eyewear seller Lenscrafters. Copper Penny's other Charleston-area locations are open as well.

Also open again is interior design and antique shop CHD Interiors on Coleman Boulevard in Mount Pleasant.

Some other shops may be open as well while others are offering curbside pickup. Check with individual retailers for hours or reopening time frames.

Citadel Mall has not set an reopening date.