North Charleston's Trondossa Music & Arts Festival with Widespread Panic canceled

Widespread Panic's two-day Trondossa Music & Arts Festival​ featuring live music, food and drink at Riverfront Park has been canceled. Edward Brantley/ Special to The Post and Courier

The 2020 Trondossa Music & Arts Festival, originally slated for May 16-17 at North Charleston's Riverfront Park, has been canceled. 

The coronavirus has waylaid plans of hosting performances by Widespread Panic, Yola, Billy Strings, The Record Company, The Nude Party, Samantha Fish and Black Pumas. 

The festival is set to return in 2021. 

"Taking into account the current status of things, we felt this was the best decision for fans, artists, staff and the community," read a social media statement from festival organizers. 

Already purchased tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase, beginning April 8. More details are available at trondossa.com

This is the second large music festival set for this spring at North Charleston's Riverfront Park to be called off. The High Water Festival, another two-day event with headliners Wilco and Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats among 20 other acts, was also canceled due to the coronavirus. High Water would have taken place April 18-19. 

North Charleston's Riverfront Park remains closed at this time. 

Reach Kalyn Oyer at 843-371-4469. Follow her on Twitter @sound_wavves.

Kalyn Oyer is a Charleston native who covers arts and entertainment for The Post and Courier's Thursday edition, Charleston Scene. She used to write about music for the Charleston City Paper and Scene SC.

