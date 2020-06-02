North Charleston's Ingevity to eliminate jobs under virus-related cost-cutting plan

A North Charleston-based global chemical business is reducing its payroll and shedding other expenses as the coronavirus pandemic cuts into demand for its industrial products.

Ingevity Corp. on Tuesday did not disclose how many of its 1,850 workers at 25 sites will be affected or how much it expects to save.

“We’re working from a platform of financial strength, and we’re working to control what we can control in a tumultuous environment,” chairman and interim CEO Rick Kelson said in a written statement.

The restructuring calls for temporary furloughs at the company’s global network of production plants and permanent headcount reductions that will include early retirement buyouts for eligible workers.

Also, Ingevity is suspending some employee benefits, such as matching contributions to retirement plans and other compensation programs. It also said it will rein in spending on consultants and services.

“Some of these measures are temporary, but many are permanent, and as such will give us a leaner cost basis for the future,” Kelson said.

The company said the price of the plan will be included in its earnings for the second quarter, when it anticipates “more significant impacts” from the global health crisis.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

It said it still expects to meet the revised financial projections it provided to investors on April 29. They include a year-end revenue estimate of $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion, down from $1.29 billion in 2019.

Some of Ingevity's main materials and chemical additives are marketed at the struggling automotive and oilfield industries. More than half of its sales are concentrated in the North America market.

The company is headquartered across Virginia Avenue from the WestRock Co. paper mill, where it was incubated decades ago as a division of the former MeadWestvaco Corp. to develop chemicals from sawdust and other tree waste.

Ingevity became an independent publicly traded company in 2015.

Other local employers, from Boeing Co. to Blackbaud Inc., have announced their own cost-cutting plans in response to the economic carnage the virus has caused.