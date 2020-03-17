North Charleston urges residents to limit gatherings to 10 people or less

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey this morning strongly urged limiting gatherings to 10 people are less, aligning with federal and state guidelines.
"We all have a responsibility to think of others," Summey said. "While social distancing is difficult, think of how you may spread the virus and potentially harm those vulnerable in our community."
The city doesn't plan to pass any law restricting private gatherings, as was done in Charleston Monday.
Summey said he doesn't want to add any hands-on operations to law enforcement, who could also be vulnerable to the virus. The city also doesn't have the manpower to enforce such an ordinance, the mayor said.
The mayor said the city is working with businesses to stay afloat. At least one East Montague Avenue business is setting up a food pickup station on a city-owned parking space, enabling continued service without people gathering inside.
“We’re trying to do everything we can to accommodate the businesses to stay as active as they can," Summey said."I think this is a time when people are going to have be safe, careful and inventive.”
The virus has already begun to slow down revitalization efforts in some parts of the city.
On Reynolds Avenue, where developers and city leaders have been filling vacant buildings with retail shops and restaurants, two incoming businesses have paused plans to move into the corridor amid spread of the disease.
A bakery and engineering firm have decided to "wait and see what happens," said Ed Sutton, president of the Reynolds Avenue Merchants Association.
“It may slow momentum a little bit," Sutton said. "We’ll still keep pressing forward.”
Summey's urging could impact faith communities as well. Several South Carolina denominations have announced cancellations for in-person gatherings for the rest of March.
For those in North Charleston who are still assembling, Summey said churches could establish several services to split up the numbers.
The economic impacts of the virus is already being seen throughout the state's third largest municipality.
At Monday's special council meeting, Summey said that the Embassy Suites by Hilton Charleston Airport Hotel & Convention Center had 12 rooms occupied by guests.
When asked how businesses in the city will rebound from economic impacts, the mayor said "none of us have the answer to that."
For large stores, such as grocery stores, Summey said he expects to see a growth in call-in delivery services.
On Monday, the city declared a state of emergency, giving the mayor power to make emergency decisions.
North Charleston Emergency Management continues to monitor the coronavirus and advises residents to take precautions to limit potential spread.
Public meetings in the city have been canceled through March, and several city departments are currently operating with limited employees.
The city will continue to pay employees who have to miss work due to impacts of the virus.
Police, fire, and sanitation departments are operating normally.
The city has also opened two hotlines that residents can call with virus-related questions and concerns.
Those numbers are 843-740-5883 and 843-740-5887. The lines are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates