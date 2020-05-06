North Charleston to return to normal operations next week with safety precautions

North Charleston will return to normal operations next week, nearly two months after the city declared a state of emergency amid the coronavirus.

The public will be permitted access to City Hall beginning Wednesday amid safety mandates requiring safety masks provided by the city when residents enter. Visitors also will have to answer a questionnaire regarding potential COVID-19 symptoms.

"Those refusing to comply will not be granted access to City Hall," said Mayor Keith Summey. "Those who remove their face covering will be escorted out of the facility."

Municipal court will not schedule cases until June 1. Decisions on court reopenings will be addressed pending guidance from the S.C. Supreme Court chief justice and city requirements for safe reopening practices, city officials said.

Playgrounds and outdoor athletic fields will likely be open closer to Memorial Day, and indoor recreational facilities will open for activity closer to June, said city Recreation Director Doyle Best.

Passive parks, including green spaces, disc golf courses, picnic shelters and dog parks, will be open Monday. Social distancing will be required, and dog parks will operate with limited capacities, with time limits for users.

The city's Farmers Market will begin its season Thursday, but it will operate with three farmers offering essential goods and featuring no live music. The market operates every Thursday at the Felix C. Davis Community Center through October.

"This is simply a place for residents to get fresh goods," said Kyle Lahm, the city's director of cultural arts.

Those who enter City Hall starting Wednesday will be asked questions about whether they've traveled outside the country, experienced COVID-19 symptoms, and had recent contact with coronavirus patients. Those who answer "yes" to any of the questions will not be granted access. Residents will be giving hand sanitizers and face coverings upon entry. Sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the building as well.

The return to normal operations for city staff and the public are the first two phases of the city's approach to reopening the city amid the pandemic, while also helping to prevent the spread of the disease, said Butch Barfield, the city's emergency preparedness coordinator.

Phases three through five will be based on the governor lifting restrictions as it relates to large venues and events, Barfield said.

The virus has had a range of impacts on the state's third-largest city and No. 1 area for retail sales.

Regarding the economic hit, Summey said the city has seen some decline in retail sales and expects that to be even greater next month.

"We don't think we'll get back to a full volume in several months, in the best-case scenario," he said.

The city won't be laying off any employees but has halted pay raises this year as it makes financial adjustments for what could be a multi-million dollar impact due to the pandemic.

If the virus hadn't hit, the city was on track to approve a roughly $134 million budget. Projected loss in revenues forced the city to halt pay raises, keeping the $127 million plan the same as last year.