North Charleston to require face coverings in public places beginning Friday at noon

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey signed an emergency proclamation Thursday requiring face coverings in public spaces.

The order goes into effect at noon Friday.

Those who refuse to comply with requests could be fined $200 or face 30 days in jail.

People in the city are required to wear masks when inside any retail, restaurant, office local government, and any other business location.

Exemptions are made for the following:

Unenclosed areas where 6-foot social distancing can be maintained.

Medical reasons.

Children under 5, provided that adults accompanying children ages 2-5 use "reasonable" efforts to cause those children to wear masks where 6-foot social distancing is not possible or observed.

For patrons of restaurants or similar locations while seated and dining or drinking, or while standing and maintaining a 6-foot social distance.

Private offices.

Settings where it is not practical or feasible to use a face covering.

Public safety employees when it is not practical to wear a face covering.

The order remains into effect until the governor or mayor rescinds the general declaration of emergency related to COVID-19, unless sooner specifically terminated by City Council.

The decision comes days after North Charleston announced it would be distributing thousands of masks and several retail locations throughout the city. Summey said Monday the city had no plans to issue a mask-wearing ordinance, citing efforts to maintain good relations between law enforcement and the community.