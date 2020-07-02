You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service.

We depend on the support of subscribers to produce journalism like this every day. Help us continue this important work: subscribe or donate.

top story

North Charleston to deliver masks at two locations noon Thursday

giving masks.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

A North Charleston police officer hands face masks to Marcia Brown at the Family Dollar on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. The department distributed nearly 15,000 masks at 11 different locations to try and slow the spread of COVID-19. Lauren Petracca/Staff

 By Lauren Petracca lpetracca@postandcourier.com

North Charleston police officers will once again distribute masks from two locations in the city Thursday.

The deliveries will take place noon to 6 p.m. from the Walmart at 4920 Centre Pointe Drive and the Walmart at 7400 Rivers Ave. The effort is made possible by the donation of an additional 10,000 masks.

On Tuesday, the city handed out nearly 15,000 masks at 11 locations throughout North Charleston in effort to provide vulnerable communities with safety items. The initiative comes as the number of COVID-19 cases climbs in South Carolina, and local officials seek ways to help prevent the spread.

"If we are going to be serious about combating COVID-19 in the Lowcountry, we have to continue to put our words into action and ensure that our citizens have the necessary tools to keep them and their loved ones safe," Mayor Keith Summey said in a statement Monday.

North Charleston's distribution comes as municipalities across the state issue mask-wearing mandates. The city does not plan to issue a face-covering ordinance.

Reach Rickey Dennis at 937-4886. Follow him on Twitter @RCDJunior.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Free Times Breaking News