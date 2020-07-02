North Charleston to deliver masks at two locations noon Thursday

North Charleston police officers will once again distribute masks from two locations in the city Thursday.
The deliveries will take place noon to 6 p.m. from the Walmart at 4920 Centre Pointe Drive and the Walmart at 7400 Rivers Ave. The effort is made possible by the donation of an additional 10,000 masks.
On Tuesday, the city handed out nearly 15,000 masks at 11 locations throughout North Charleston in effort to provide vulnerable communities with safety items. The initiative comes as the number of COVID-19 cases climbs in South Carolina, and local officials seek ways to help prevent the spread.
"If we are going to be serious about combating COVID-19 in the Lowcountry, we have to continue to put our words into action and ensure that our citizens have the necessary tools to keep them and their loved ones safe," Mayor Keith Summey said in a statement Monday.
North Charleston's distribution comes as municipalities across the state issue mask-wearing mandates. The city does not plan to issue a face-covering ordinance.