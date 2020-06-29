North Charleston to deliver face coverings to vulnerable residents; no plans for mask law

North Charleston doesn't plan to pass a mask-wearing ordinance, but the city is looking to equip vulnerable people with face coverings as the number of coronavirus cases climbs in South Carolina.

City officials announced Monday plans to distribute nearly 15,000 face coverings from 11 locations throughout the city. North Charleston police officers will hand out masks from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at various retail locations, encouraging those who show up to put on a face covering before entering stores.

Police officers will also ride through neighborhoods with frequent youth activity, offering masks to those seen without one, North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey said.

Mask distribution sites The city of North Charleston will hand out masks 3-6 p.m. Tuesday at the following locations: CARTA Superstop, intersection of Rivers and Cosgrove avenues. 843-724-7420

Family Dollar, 3315 Rivers Ave. 843-745-0030

Family Dollar, 2643 Spruill Ave. 843-666-0198

Food Lion, 4400 Dorchester Road, Unit 10. 843-746-9122

Food Lion, 7550 Dorchester Road. 843-767-2952

Food Lion, 1213 Remount Road. 843-744-8890

Harris Teeter, 9500 Dorchester Road. 843-875-2524

Save-A-Lot, 5060 Dorchester Road, Unit 360. 843-552-3282

Save-A-Lot, 4411 Durant Ave. 843-744-4019

Walmart Supercenter, 4920 Centre Pointe Drive. 843-740-1112

Walmart Supercenter, 7400 Rivers Ave. 843-572-9660

"Our goal is to educate people to wear the masks and the reasons why," Summey said. "We're not about punishing people. We're about making sure people are aware of what they need to do and working with them to accomplish that."

City officials noted the disproportionate impact of the virus among minority communities, pointing to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data that shows Blacks have a hospitalization rate about five times that of non-Hispanic white people, and Hispanics have a rate about four times that of whites.

Lydia Cotton, who serves as a liaison between Hispanic residents and North Charleston officials, said the information will be relayed to Spanish-speaking residents to ensure they have necessary safety items.

"We've never been left behind before, and we're not going to be left behind now," Cotton said.

Police Chief Reggie Burgess said it's time for the city to help curb the pandemic by reaching at-risk populations.

"We have to keep it real folks," he said. "I'm an African American. Lydia is Hispanic American. We understand that in our neighborhoods, from the numbers we get from CDC, that we will most likely suffer from COVID-19."

The initiatives comes amid a sweep of city-level ordinances across the state requiring persons to adorn face coverings.

The city of Charleston voted days ago to require people in public spaces to wear face masks beginning Wednesday, subjecting any unmasked person who ignores a warning about the ordinance to a $50 fine.

Greenville adopted measures last week mandating people wear masks inside grocery stores and pharmacies, and Columbia passed a law requiring face coverings at commercial businesses in the state's capital.

Gov. Henry McMaster said Friday a statewide mask order would be impossible, citing concerns about constitutionality and enforcement.

Summey said it’s the city’s goal to help protect residents from the deadly disease, while also maintaining good relations between law enforcement and the community.

"We’re not here to fine people," he said. "We’re not here to harass people. We’re here to work with them to accomplish what needs to be done.”

The mayor said the city would adhere to a statewide mandate, adding North Charleston would expect funding from the state to accompany such a law.