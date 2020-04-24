North Charleston says no to pay raises in adjusted $127M budget amid coronavirus pandemic

North Charleston doesn't plan to have layoffs because of the novel coronavirus outbreak, but the budget won't allow for pay raises either.

As the city maps out its budget for the upcoming fiscal year, the state's third-largest municipality is making financial adjustments as it braces for what could be a multi-million dollar impact due to the pandemic.

The city held a special council meeting Friday as council members, who spaced themselves as a safety precaution inside a meeting room at the North Charleston Coliseum, unanimously gave the city's $127 million operating budget initial approval.

If things had remained normal, the city was on track to approve a roughly $134 million budget. However, projected loss in revenues forced the city to halt pay raises, keeping the $127 million plan the same as last year's.

The budget will go through a public hearing and second reading in June before it is officially adopted.

The city has already cut back on travel expenses because of COVID-19 and is considering limiting travel next fiscal year as the coronavirus continues to impact the economy.

Mayor Keith Summey said North Charleston's ultimate goal is to not lay off any of the municipality's roughly 1,000 employees who'll return to city offices for work May 11 with safety measures.

“Somewhere down the line, we may have to make some very tough decisions," Summey said. "I’m very loyal to the people who work with me in the city. Our ultimate goal is not to get to that point. From a management goal, I think we can do it.”

Separately, city officials also voted Friday to increase employee health contributions for medical and prescription coverage effective July 1. Single employees will pay $50 biweekly, and family coverage will be $125 biweekly.

Summey said the effort, which officials estimate could save up to $1 million annually, was part of an aim to make up lost funds without letting employees go.

Councilman Ron Brinson, who chairs the city's Finance Committee, said it was a tough decision to raise health care costs amid a crisis that's impacting families financially.

"We spent a good bit of time agonizing over it," Brinson said.

City officials said closely monitoring the pandemic's economic impact is crucial so that issues can be addressed in real time amid the spread of the disease. To that end, Summey, who operates within a strong-mayor form of government, will make executive decisions as needed while keeping council informed, he said.

As some businesses remain shuttered and restaurants are limited to pick-up orders, the city is expecting millions of dollars in losses in both taxes and business license fees, though the exact dollar amount still remains to be seen.

North Charleston could see a revenue loss anywhere between $2 million and to over $25 million, the latter being a worst-case scenario, said Warren Newton, the city's director of administration and finance.

“Quite honestly, I don’t believe it's going to be that severe," Newton said. "But I do think it's going to be somewhere in the middle."

Predicting the future impact is challenging given uncertainty over how things will play out regarding the spread of the virus, and when business when resume to some sort of normalcy.

In South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster lifted a closure order earlier this week that allowed retail shops to open to customers. In North Charleston on Friday, Summey said he observed about 35 cars at Tanger Outlets, suggesting that business had remained closed despite the governor's permission to welcome customers.

Summey is optimistic about North Charleston's condition, saying the city is seeing a downturn in the number of COVID-19 cases as residents practice social distancing. However, national health officials have warned that a second wave of the virus could emerge in the winter and prove to be more dire than the first as it would coincide with flu season.

"The extremely difficult aspect of forecasting what the impact is going to be has to do more with when the economy begins its upswing, and what pace is that upswing going to be," Newman said.

In response to the disease, many city employees have been working remotely, while essential staff — fire, police, sanitation — have been fully operational.

When they return next month, employees will wear face masks and gloves.