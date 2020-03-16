North Charleston's High Water Festival has been canceled due to coronavirus

The 2020 High Water Festival, planned for April 18-19, has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

The music festival typically brings around 10,000 people to North Charleston's Riverfront Park to see two stages of live music for a spring weekend. Local folk duo Shovels & Rope organizes the event.

High Water organizers announced the cancellation and details on automatic ticket refunds in an email to ticket holders and on social media:

"We are saddened to announce that High Water Festival will no longer be taking place this year. While we are disappointed to share this news, the health and safety of our fans, artists, staff, and community are always our top priority.

Tickets will automatically be refunded at point of purchase beginning March 23, 2020. Please allow 7 business days for the refund to process.

We appreciate your support and will see everyone back at Riverfront Park for High Water 2021!"

Headliners for this year's festival included Wilco, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Brittany Howard and Shovels & Rope. Tickets ranged from a $85 day pass to a premium luxury experience that cost $1,500.