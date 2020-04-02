North Charleston restaurant that withheld checks after dine-in closure now paying workers

A North Charleston restaurant, which following the state-ordered suspension of dine-in service informed freshly laid-off employees that “no one is receiving a paycheck” for work already performed, is now in the process of compensating them.

“We definitely got caught with the sudden shutdown of our business, and it took us a little bit to get our finances together,” Brett Yearout, co-owner of True Q BBQ, said Wednesday, nearly two weeks after the restaurant skipped payday.

True Q workers on Mar. 20 received a message through intercompany e-mail explaining that Yearout and his partners were “working diligently” to correct the situation, and urging them to “explore the resources available in the community to help during these very uncertain times.”

According to Yearout, all 34 employees have now been invited by phone or text to pick up their checks, although he’s still settling up with a few “stragglers.” He allows “It wasn’t as timely as we would have liked.”

While all restaurant owners are facing the same crisis, the True Q episode points to how each restaurateur’s unique combination of circumstances is likely to influence not just the business’ outlook for recovery, but its employees’ ability to cope with financial challenges related to the coronavirus pandemic.

At True Q, for example, “We were just getting off the ground,” Yearout says. “It’s a very expensive endeavor, and we were dealing with the added complication that we didn’t open at the best time of the year.”

Yearout claims that the restaurant he opened on Dec. 1 with longtime partner Wade Boals was hamstrung by a low-visibility location near Northwoods Mall and erratic customer traffic during the holiday season.

“We were starting to get some traction, and then this comes up,” he says of South Carolina’s mandated dining room closure. “It’s some sleepless nights for sure.”

Hooked Seafood, which Yearout and Boals last spring opened at the corner of North Market and East Bay streets under a separate ownership structure, didn’t have to deal with pay for laid-off workers because it suffered a kitchen fire on Feb. 29. The restaurant has been closed since, and Yearout says prospects for its return have been clouded by COVID-19.

“We’re learning about insurance, but coronavirus has slowed that to a snail’s pace,” Yearout says, alluding to the in-person meetings and other standard steps of claims adjustment that run afoul of current social distancing recommendations. “We’re making progress, but slowly: We’re going to be closed for a long period of time.”

At Yearout and Boals’ most outwardly successful restaurant, Saltwater Cowboys, Yearout says all of the employees were paid as scheduled; his account was independently confirmed by an employee. Like Hooked, Saltwater Cowboys is not affiliated with True Q, so couldn’t function as a source of funding for True Q wages.

“We’re keeping a skeleton crew there,” Yearout says of the Saltwater Cowboys workers retained to offer a takeout menu, which now includes family-style dinners, as well as the usual lineup of sandwiches, barbecue and fried seafood.

The menu was doing particularly well with boaters who pulled up alongside Saltwater Cowboys, Yearout says. But Gov. Henry McMaster on Tuesday closed the state’s public boat launches and docks, putting a stop to that service method on Shem Creek.

Still, Yearout is optimistic. “It’s got to end eventually,” he says. For those involved with the restaurant industry, though, the return to normalcy may not be as timely as they’d like.