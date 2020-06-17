North Charleston mayor quarantined after possible coronavirus exposure as state reports 577 cases

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey has been quarantined after possible exposure to COVID-19 as state officials continue to report high case numbers and mounting deaths.
Summey and his wife have been tested and are awaiting results after learning the wife of a city office staffer tested positive for the virus, the mayor announced in a video posted on the city’s social media accounts Wednesday. Other employees in that office, the city’s executive department, are also being tested.
City spokesman Ryan Johnson did not have a total of exactly how many employees were being tested.
The mayor will continue to lead the operations of the city and make decisions remotely.
“I can’t go to committee meetings and things of that nature,” Summey said.
The mayor noted the city had already been taking precuations to mitigate potential at city hall by limiting access to the building.
Summey encouraged people to adhere to social distancing guidelines as the state continues to see a rising number of COVID-19 cases, which the mayor attributed to increased social activity.
This is the second time Summey has quarantined due to potential exposure. In late March, he was tested in went in isolation after council members attended a national conference for elected officials out of town and were possibly exposed to someone with COVID-19. The mayor’s results from that test were negative, Johnson said.
Meanwhile, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has started reporting probable coronavirus cases and deaths, making South Carolina the 23rd state to follow the recent recommendation by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
On Wednesday, DHEC said there were zero probable coronavirus deaths in the Palmetto State and five, cumulative probably cases: one of Sunday in York County, one each on Monday in Lexington and Richland counties, and two on Tuesday in Richland County.
A probable case is defined as one that has not been confirmed by a test, but where a patient has displayed clinical evidence of infection or has had a positive antibody blood test, DHEC said.
Number of new cases reported: 577
Total number of cases in S.C.: 20,551
Number of new deaths reported: 10
Total number of deaths in S.C.: 617
Number of hospitalized patients: 607
Percent of tests that were positive: 13.1
Total number of tests in S.C.: 304,431
This story is developing. Check back for more.