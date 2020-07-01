North Charleston home-decor store on bankrupt retailer's closing list

A home-decor and seasonal goods retailer struggling to regain its footing after the coronavirus lockdown plans to close its North Charleston store as part of its bankruptcy restructuring.

Old Time Pottery sought protection from creditors in its home state of Tennessee on Monday. It was proposing to start liquidation sales on Wednesday at four of its 43 retail sites.

The local store that's being shuttered is an anchor tenant in North Charleston Center at 5900 Rivers Ave., near the Aviation Avenue intersection. The Murfreesboro-based chain moved in the 63,000-square-foot space about three years ago.

Elsewhere in South Carolina, Old Time Pottery has two other stores, in Greenville and Surfside Beach, that will remain open.

Old Time Pottery said it "was growing profitability at a near-record pace" until the potentially lethal COVID-19 outbreak abruptly shut down large swaths of the U.S. economy in mid-March. As a result, many of its stores were forced to close, driving sales to "precipitously" low levels, according to a statement by finance chief Jonathan Tyburski.

More recently, sales have improved as government lockdown restrictions were lifted "and more home décor shoppers venture out," Tyburski said.

Even so, management determined that filing for bankruptcy protection "was in the best long-term interest of all constituencies and will allow Old Time Pottery to emerge stronger," he added.

The company has stores in 11 states, according to its website.

In addition its North Charleston outlet, Old Time Pottery is asking a judge to allow it to shutter retail locations in Illinois, Florida and North Carolina "to increase liquidity, maximize cost savings, and strengthen the company’s overall financial position and position it to continue as a going concern."

It also noted that one or more of the four stores "could remain open under certain circumstances" — such as whether the landlords will agree to rent reductions — and that others could be added to the closing list.

Old Time Pottery has filed for bankruptcy protection once before, in August 2009, shortly after the Great Recession ended. It emerged from the process a year later.

The company joins a growing list of U.S. retail chains turning to the nation's bankruptcy courts to close stores and reduce debt since the pandemic struck more than three months ago. Others include GNC, J.C. Penney, J.Crew & Co., Neiman Marcus, Stage Stores and Tuesday Morning.