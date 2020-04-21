No sports during coronavirus? No problem for new talk show from 2 Charleston broadcasters

"All right, here we go," says Darren Goldwater as he dons his headphones and cues the intro on the soundboard.

"Greetings and good afternoon, and welcome aboard the JB and Goldwater Show," Jamie Bradford exclaims into a microphone. "We are live, loud and on-line."

It's 12 o'clock noon, and time for an episode of one of the more curiously timed digital broadcast startups in the country.

Broadcasters Darren Goldwater and Jamie Bradford, both veterans of the Charleston sports radio milieu, are a week into their latest venture — a live, two-hour daily sports show making its debut in the midst of an unprecedented shutdown of national and local sports due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"This show is going to be a lot of fun, if we can get everything in," Goldwater says over the air.

It might seem an odd time to launch a live sports talk show — the broadcast can be heard live on the podbean app (podbean.com), or downloaded for later listening from iTunes and other podcast stores — with no games, matches, contests or tournaments to talk about.

But for Goldwater, a former voice of The Citadel Bulldogs, and Bradford, who hosted his own local radio show until last December, the timing seems right. Local sports talk radio in Charleston, most prominently Fan Talk with Bobby Hartin, has been off the air since the shutdown took hold.

"When Bobby got pulled off the air, I texted Jamie and said, 'We've got to go, and we've got to go now,'" Goldwater said. "Because there is nothing else in town right now.

"We both want Bobby back on the air, and we're not necessarily trying to compete with Bobby. But we figured that right now, it's at least a release and a place for people to listen and have some fun. We're trying to have some fun and keep it light. Somebody said on Twitter the other day, 'It's like you are sitting in the living room with us, talking sports, or life in general,' and that's the goal."

Podcast downloads are down slightly since the coronavirus pandemic began, according to the March 31 issue of Hot Pod, a newsletter about podcasts. Downloads were down about four percent for the week ending March 29 as fewer people are commuting to work, which is a prime time for listening.

But Goldwater is happy with his show's results since its debut on April 13.

"Our show is a lot more listened to as a download than it is live," he said. "We've averaged 110 downloads a day in our first week, and we've had more than 700 downloads in the first week. I don't know how fast it's going to grow, but there is some momentum behind it and some big plans in place for when the world starts again."

Right now, the show is broadcast from an upstairs room in Goldwater's Mount Pleasant home. Two MacBooks, two microphones and a soundboard are enough for Goldwater to produce a professional-sounding show. The only way to listen to and call into the show live is through the podbean app, and there have been some callers.

"Our first call was from India, as a matter of fact," Goldwater said.

Each broadcaster brings his own strengths to the show.

Goldwater works about 50 college football and basketball games a year as a freelance broadcaster, many of them for the CBS Sports Network, and has been a play-by-play announcer for some 15 years for ESPN and other outlets. He's also worked in several capacities in talk radio and has mentored many broadcasters, helping to edit and put together audition tapes.

Bradford hosted his own local show for Kirkman Broadcasting until he was fired in December, just nine months after the birth of his twin daughters. He's especially well connected in South Carolina baseball circles — he was a batboy at College of Charleston when Clemson coach Monte Lee was a Cougar, played high school ball for Wando against guys like major league-star Justin Smoak, and was cut by Ray Tanner as a walk-on at South Carolina.

Goldwater had been pondering how to start a local show when Bradford was let go.

"When that happened, I reached out to Jamie and said, 'Let's make this happen,'" Goldwater said.

Bradford's show focused on college and local sports, from Clemson and South Carolina, through The Citadel, College of Charleston and Charleston Southern to Lowcountry high schools.

Said Bradford, "I thought this would be a very challenging opportunity and a very honest opportunity for both of us. We're always going to be local first, and that's important to us."

And the subject matter is not just sports. Singer/songwriters Edwin McCain and Patrick Davis were recent guests.

"We spent 10 minutes talking with Edwin about the Windjammer," Bradford said. "Where else are you going to get that?"

Eventually, the point is to make some money. And Goldwater thinks they will get there.

"I don't think we're going to make money this week or next," he said. "We're trying to help the people who have been loyal to the both of us over time. But when things get back to normal, it's run more like a radio show. So we have commercials, we can take the show places, we can have a title sponsor, the phone line sponsored and interviews sponsored.

"And there's no overhead. So it's not like at a radio station, where you are dealing with the FCC and rights' fees. The only overhead we have is the cost of this equipment. So the point of this is yes, it will eventually make money. I don't know when that will be, but I think it might be sooner than we think, just because the feedback and momentum has been good."