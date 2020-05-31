No show: Spoleto Festival, assessing damage of cancellation, introduces online programming

Like all arts organizations, Spoleto Festival USA has found itself in uncharted waters. The coronavirus pandemic forced it to cancel all regular 2020 programming and scramble to assess the financial damage.

At first, the staff forecast a $750,000 deficit by the end of the year, but, after patrons donated purchased tickets, others chipped in to help the organization and after various expenses were trimmed, the financial team crunched the numbers again and found that the loss would be closer to $250,000.

Last month, Spoleto Festival had around $800,000 cash on hand and access to the full $1.75 million line of credit, according to board chairman Bill Medich and chief financial officer Tasha Gandy. It saw a steep decline in its $17 million endowment balance, followed by a moderate gain. It secured a federal payroll loan for $470,000 to help get it through the year, and it launched online programming to keep its audiences engaged.

The virtual series is called “Spoleto at Home” and features several artist discussions and performances, including a set by Australian bassist Linda May Han Oh and Cuban-American pianist Fabian Almazan (who are married); a recital by pianist Pedja Muzijevic, a star of the festival’s chamber music series; and a concert by members of the Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra led by resident conductor John Kennedy, who will present “Coming Together,” a minimalist composition by Frederic Rzewski.

The digital series also features radio broadcasts of previous chamber music concerts, three jazz talks and a conversation about the newly commissioned opera “Omar," which was set to premiere in Charleston this year but was postponed until next year because of the festival's cancellation.

The chamber concerts also can be found at southcarolinapublicradio.org. All of the rest of the content can be accessed at spoletousa.org/spoletoathome.

Normally, The Post and Courier partners with graduate students and administrators who are part of Syracuse University’s Goldring Arts Journalism program in order to provide readers with extended in-depth coverage of Spoleto Festival and Piccolo Spoleto Festival. But with both festivals canceled and the Goldring team unable to travel, we were left with a consolation prize: the chance to write a little about “Spoleto at Home.”

Much will remain uncertain for months — perhaps many months — including whether Spoleto Festival will maintain its relationship with the New Jersey-based Westminster Choir College. The college has gone through the ringer in recent years because of an acquisition attempt by a Chinese company that ultimately failed. During the 2020-21 school year, the college will leave its Princeton location and consolidate on the main campus of its parent institution, Rider University.

What’s more, its leader, Joe Miller, is leaving the college to assume the position of director of the choral studies program at his alma mater, University of Cincinnati’s College Conservatory of Music. Miller will continue as Spoleto Festival’s director of choral activities.

The financial and artistic unpredictability leaves the Spoleto team in an unenviable position: hopeful thanks to the organization’s relatively sound financial condition, but concerned about how the lingering effects of the coronavirus pandemic will impact the 2021 festival.

“The situation is still unfolding, and I think we’ll know more at the end of the summer,” general director Nigel Redden said during a recent board meeting.

Redden also said that he can’t imagine a festival that intentionally fills half the seats or fewer because of social distancing protocols.

“I can’t see how it would work financially,” he said.

He is looking toward 2021 with the assumption that the show will go on, that it will be as big and bold as ever, and that it well help serve to re-open the city of Charleston to the world.

In the meantime, we have “Spoleto at Home.”