No one knows how many coronavirus tests are being run in SC, even as efforts ramp up

No one knows for certain how many people in South Carolina have been tested for the new coronavirus or when the full extent of its spread might be known.

The state health department doesn’t know how many people from the Palmetto State have had tests run by private laboratories, even as those companies play an increasingly crucial role in tracking the virus’s spread here. The biggest labs, in turn, have not said how many South Carolinians they have tested.

The result is that coronavirus testing in South Carolina has become a black box. The state knows how many people have tested positive for the virus — 60 by Wednesday afternoon — but it can’t say for certain how wide a net has been cast.

The state's inability to pinpoint the spread of the virus has left medical professionals uncertain where best to target their resources to contain the highly contagious disease. It's also left thousands across the state on edge, not knowing the extent to which they and their families are at risk.

South Carolina's government only knows how many tests it has run in-house and how many private tests have come back positive. It had reported the results of just 643 by Wednesday, fewer than some states with a fraction of the population, like South Dakota and New Mexico.

In other states, meantime, leaders have set out ambitious goals for testing. California’s governor says he expects the state to clear 8,000 tests a day by the end of the week. New York is aiming for 7,000 a day.

South Carolina reported its single largest batch of cases yet on Wednesday: 187.

“These cases are more of an example of how many tests you’re doing and who you’re testing rather than a raw number of cases,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday. New York has more confirmed cases than any other state, nearly 2,400.

Ramping up testing

The most visible acceleration of South Carolina’s testing efforts have come from hospitals in the state’s biggest cities, where sick patients can drive up to have their noses swabbed after being screened by a doctor online.

But it’s unclear how many people are getting tested because most of the hospitals running the largest drive-thrus have not said exactly how many patients have come through.

The Medical University of South Carolina, which has a site in West Ashley, has said that hundreds of people have come through, but it hasn’t offered an exact figure. Prisma Health, which has sites in Columbia and Greenville, hasn’t responded in recent days to questions about its capacity or how many patients it has seen.

Roper St. Francis Healthcare, which started collecting samples this week in North Charleston, was alone in offering specific numbers. It had 141 people come through its drive-thru site by midday Wednesday, spokesman Andy Lyons said.

But the increased testing effort does not yet appear to be reflected in the state’s known cases, because it takes at least a few days to get results back from the private labs. Roper St. Francis, for instance, hadn’t received results for any of its drive-thru tests by Wednesday.

Just getting an appointment to get swabbed can slow the process. MUSC says patients generally need to wait 24 to 48 hours to come for a test, but it will speed the process for more serious cases. (Roper says it doesn’t require appointments for testing.)

"The waiting times for test results are longer than any provider would like,” MUSC spokeswoman Heather Woolwine said. "Our folks really want to be able to tell people as quickly as possible."

The largest private testing labs, LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics, did not respond to questions about their testing capacity in South Carolina. The companies say that by the end of the week, they should be able to process 10,000 tests a day nationwide. They expect to hit 20,000 a day at the end of the month.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

But that extra capacity will be sought after around the country, and amid a nationwide backlog, President Donald Trump’s administration has told the labs to prioritize tests from the hardest-hit regions.

"We're prioritizing to those areas that have the greatest need,” said Dr. Deborah Birx, who is coordinating the White House’s coronavirus response.

Chris McLain, chief physician officer for Roper St. Francis Healthcare, said testing is going well at Roper's hospitals and drive-thru collection site, but labs are clearly challenged as they work to increase capacity to handle the volume of samples coming in.

This has left worried patients waiting for answers and hospitals working in a defensive mode rather than planning an informed response to the virus based on identified needs in the community, McLain said.

“I think it’s difficult for patients, and I think it’s difficult for providers,” he said.

McLain said, he expects the situation to improve as lab capacity expands. But equally concerning is the dwindling supply of swabs and other materials needed for samples to be collected and stored. Roper has enough on hand for now, but it will need of more by next week if demand holds steady, he said.

“The supply chain is really taxed right now,” he said.

Confusion and frustration

Meantime, tales of frustration and confusion continue to surface across the state, as people struggle to get approval for testing or wait anxiously for results.

Melissa Soule of Mount Pleasant said she has been desperately trying to get testing for her 12-year-old son since he began experiencing symptoms on Friday.

She said she went through the MUSC screening three times and Roper’s once. She also consulted with her son’s pediatrician, but has been unable to get him tested, said Soule, 45, who has also been ill since last week. Each time, doctors suggested her son might have other ailments, she said.

She said she initially thought her son might have the flu, but tests for that and other respiratory viruses came back negative. His head throbbed, he developed a cough, vomited and saw his temperature spike to 103 degrees, she said.

Over several days, Soule said, he has been prescribed Tamiflu, honey, ibuprofen, fluids and rest, but not the one thing she has sought all along: a test for the coronavirus.

“My incredibly healthy son, who is a top-ranked athlete, is really sick,” she said. “In all reality, I should be tested. Any one of the doctors that I encountered should have said to me, as I coughed and sneezed and relayed the story, ‘Have you been tested?’ Not a single one.”

In Newberry County, Anya Bedenbaugh, a 54-year-old teacher, finally succeeded in getting tested, but now has been waiting five days to learn the results of her coronavirus test. When she called Quest Diagnostics, where an urgent care center said they sent her test, the lab told her they had no record of her sample on site, according to her husband, Michael.

The care center assured her it was still in the pipeline, but it could be a few more days to learn whether she has the virus, Michael Bedenbaugh said. He wonders how many people out there are out of work, self-quarantining out of uncertainty, or oblivious to their infection and spreading it to others as they move through their communities.

“If we see a tragic spike in this stuff, it’s because of no one knowing who has it and bumping into each other,” he said.

MK Wildeman contributed to this report.