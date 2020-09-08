No new coronavirus-related deaths in Georgetown, Horry counties as incidence rates drop

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported no coronavirus-related deaths in Georgetown and Horry counties on Tuesday, after reporting one new death in both counties on Labor Day.
DHEC reported four new COVID-19 cases in Georgetown County on Tuesday, increasing the county's total to 1,733, with 37 deaths. Horry County's cases increased by 14, bringing its total to 9,491 with 180 deaths.
DHEC's disease activity report is updated every Monday and reviews case data from the prior two weeks to determine how rapidly the virus is spreading. Reviewing the latest data shows that incidence rates per 100,000 people have significantly decreased over the past 14 days.
As of Tuesday, Georgetown County's rate showed a significant drop from last period's 196.2 to 188.3 per 100,000 and Horry County also dropped from 130.8 to 127.1 per 100,000. Both counties are considered to have "moderate" incidence rates.
South Carolina announced 339 new confirmed cases and five confirmed deaths, bringing the state total to 123,801 and 2,772 deaths.
Rate per 100K
Georgetown: 2,764.84
Horry: 2,680.46
Percent of deaths versus state total
Georgetown: 1.33 percent
Horry: 6.49 percent
Probable cases
Georgetown: 62
Horry: 128
Probable deaths
Georgetown:1
Horry: 9