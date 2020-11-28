No new coronavirus deaths as SC passes 200,000 confirmed cases statewide

South Carolina has confirmed over 200,000 COVID-19 cases across the state since March.

On Saturday, the state saw the highest number of new cases announced in a single day since July: 1,797.

It's been over a week since the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced fewer than 1,000 new cases in a day.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 1,797, which is 1,037 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 201,354, plus 13,557 probable cases

New deaths reported: 0

Total deaths in S.C.: 4,043 confirmed, 303 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 2,674,247

Hospitalized patients: 879

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 12.4 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases on Saturday were Greenville, 373; Spartanburg, 150; and Pickens, 144.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County reported 62 new cases, Berkeley logged 30, and Dorchester reported 28.

Deaths

The Palmetto State didn't report any new deaths on Saturday, or confirm any suspected coronavirus deaths.

It's an anomaly for the state, which has averaged over 17 deaths per day over the past week. According to records maintained by The Post and Courier, the last day DHEC's amended data showed a death-free day was in mid-October.

Hospitalizations

Of the 879 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Saturday, 236 were in intensive care and 117 were on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions, such as wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

Go to scdhec.gov/findatest to find a testing site in your area.