No new coronavirus deaths as SC logs 276 new cases, bringing total to 8,661

For the first time since March 25, South Carolina didn't record any deaths among coronavirus patients in a reporting day.
Before Saturday afternoon, the state had logged 380 deaths attributed to South Carolinians who tested positive for COVID-19.
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed 8,661 cases, which is 276 more than on Friday.
A total of 120,331 tests have been performed in the state.
According to data gathered by Thursday, 1,127 of those were connected to 81 healthcare facilities, and 913 of those were workers.
Projections on DHEC's website indicate that fewer than 100 more COVID-19 patients will die by early August, and that testing will continue to ramp up as mobile clinics are established across the state.