You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service.

We depend on the support of subscribers to produce journalism like this every day. Help us continue this important work: subscribe or donate.

top story

No new coronavirus deaths as SC logs 276 new cases, bringing total to 8,661

  • Updated
foodgiveaway_1.jpg
Buy Now

Kristin Graziano (from left), Alva Seabrook, Tess Mitchell and Destine Lesesne package boxes of food to hand out to the community during a food giveaway in the Blue Note Bistro Wednesday May 13, 2020, in North Charleston. Gavin McIntyre/Staff

 Gavin McIntyre/Staff

For the first time since March 25, South Carolina didn't record any deaths among coronavirus patients in a reporting day.

Before Saturday afternoon, the state had logged 380 deaths attributed to South Carolinians who tested positive for COVID-19.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed 8,661 cases, which is 276 more than on Friday.

A total of 120,331 tests have been performed in the state.

According to data gathered by Thursday, 1,127 of those were connected to 81 healthcare facilities, and 913 of those were workers.

Projections on DHEC's website indicate that fewer than 100 more COVID-19 patients will die by early August, and that testing will continue to ramp up as mobile clinics are established across the state.

SC Lowcountry beaches open for business, but crowding varies between towns

Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Free Times Breaking News