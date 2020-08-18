No more warnings in Charleston: Wear a mask or get a ticket

If you aren't wearing a mask when you're out and about in Charleston, you could now be ticketed without warning.

Charleston City Council decided Tuesday night people should know wearing a mask stops the spread of coronavirus and people should know about the citywide mask mandate, in effect the past six weeks.

"This is not the time to be complacent," Mayor John Tecklenburg said in Tuesday night's teleconferenced City Council meeting. "Not until there's a cure or vaccine."

Charleston's Livability Director Dan Riccio asked for the city ordinance be changed so his officers could have discretion to cite people who aren't wearing masks without first issuing a warning.

"It is evident that residents and businesses alike are getting this message because out of 95 percent of people we encounter without a mask on, they have a mask with them but often it is crumbled in their hand, folded in their pocket or purse or simply dangling around their necks," Riccio said. "It's not that they aren’t aware, but probably because it is an inconvenience to simply wear a mask at all times while in public."

Riccio said his officers have been "diligent" in notifying the community and visitors of the ordinance — through news releases, printing out and distributing signs to business owners, setting up light-up message boards around the city and engaging with the Charleston Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Nearly all members of City Council supported the measure.

Councilman Jason Sakran said he thought the city needs "to make an example of some folks."

Councilman Robert Mitchell said despite a call before Tuesday night's meeting from an unlisted number threatening his reelection, the new approach was important. Mitchell said he knows seven people who have died from COVID-19 and believes people are taking the virus too lightly.

Councilman Harry Griffin was the lone vote against the beefed-up ordinance, calling it a "really sad dis-justice" to citizens and visitors.

"Let's be honest, (when you go to a different town,) do you look up a town's municipality code and ordinances and read through to see what's on the books? I don't," Griffin said. "I don't go to the Bahamas and look up what their laws necessarily are. We can't expect people to come here and know that."

Sakran said anyone living in the United States should expect mask requirements. Councilman Peter Shahid said ignorance of law shouldn't be an excuse to not following it and he trusts that livability officers would use discretion when issuing tickets.

The number of positive coronavirus cases looks better in Charleston County than a month ago, solidifying city leaders' stance that the mask requirement should stay in place and people should continue to adhere to it.

Tuesday night's decision also comes just after Citadel cadets reported to the city and weeks before other college classes resume.

On Tuesday, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control's daily log of coronavirus cases showed 43 confirmed cases, a dozen more than Monday but 165 fewer cases than the county saw on June 25, when Charleston City Council decided to put a mask ordinance in place.

Other municipalities in the region have enacted mask mandates for people to wear when they go into restaurants and retail establishments, including Summerville, unincorporated Dorchester County and North Charleston.

The first fine for not wearing a mask is $100, $200 for the second and $500 for the third.

In the last six weeks, 14 business owners — ranging from carriage and walking tours to restaurant and retail shops — have been cited and fined for not requiring their employees to wear masks.