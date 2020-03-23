'No Intermission' Episode 1: Reggie Sullivan

The Post and Courier is partnering with local music and theater professionals to present a new video series that connects Charleston artists with audiences. This virtual stage is meant to substitute for the city's regular stages, which are temporarily shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The series, called "No Intermission," launches today, Monday, March 23, with a performance by Reggie Sullivan.

The series features jazz, classical and popular music performed by professional players, as well as scenes from plays performed by local actors. It is meant to draw attention to the challenges professional artists, who depend on audiences and live performance, face during these trying times.

The Post and Courier's arts writer Adam Parker is producing "No Intermission." Community-based curators and impresarios are jazz musician Charlton Singleton, Charleston Symphony concertmaster Yuriy Bekker, Charleston Music Hall director Charles Carmody, and artistic director of the Village Repertory Co. Keely Enright.

A short video will post online at postandcourier.com daily for at least several weeks. Check our social media channels for details.