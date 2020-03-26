'No Intermission' Episode 4: Kyle Downs

The Post and Courier is partnering with local music and theater professionals to present a video series that connects Charleston artists with audiences. This virtual stage is meant to substitute for the city's regular stages, which are temporarily shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The series, called "No Intermission," continues today with Episode 4, featuring a performance by actor Kyle Downs. Support the artist: Visit http://villagerep.com.

A new video will post online at postandcourier.com daily at noon for several weeks. Check our social media channels for details.

Watch Episode 4 above. Here are episodes 1, 2 and 3: