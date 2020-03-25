You are the owner of this article.
top story

'No Intermission' Episode 3: Kari Kistler

  • By Matt Crum mcrum@postandcourier.com

Kari Kistler

English horn player Kari Kistler performs for the "No Intermission" series.

The Post and Courier is partnering with local music and theater professionals to present a video series that connects Charleston artists with audiences. This virtual stage is meant to substitute for the city's regular stages, which are temporarily shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The series, called "No Intermission," continues today with Episode 3, featuring a performance by Charleston Symphony member Kari Kistler, playing English horn. Support the artist: visit charlestonsymphony.org.

A new video will post online at postandcourier.com daily at noon for several weeks. Check our social media channels for details.

Watch Episode 3 above. Here are episodes 1 and 2:

No Intermission

Topics

Breaking News