You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service.

We depend on the support of subscribers to produce journalism like this every day. Help us continue this important work: subscribe or donate.

top story

'No Intermission' Episode 5: Gino Castillo

  • By Matthew Crum mcrum@postandcourier.com

Gino Castillo

Gino Castillo (right) performs for The Post and Courier's "No Intermission" series.

The Post and Courier is partnering with local music and theater professionals to present a video series that connects Charleston artists with audiences.

This virtual stage is meant to substitute for the city's regular stages, which are temporarily shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The series, called "No Intermission," continues today with Episode 5, featuring a performance by percussionist Gino Castillo, with Jonathan Lovett on keyboard and Jake Holwegner on bass. Support the artist. Venmo: @gino-castillo1.

A new video will post online at postandcourier.com weekdays at noon for several weeks.

Watch Episode 5 above. Go to postandcourier.com/nointermission to watch previous videos.

No Intermission

Contact Adam Parker at aparker@postandcourier.com or 843-937-5902.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News