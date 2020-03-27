'No Intermission' Episode 5: Gino Castillo

The Post and Courier is partnering with local music and theater professionals to present a video series that connects Charleston artists with audiences.
This virtual stage is meant to substitute for the city's regular stages, which are temporarily shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The series, called "No Intermission," continues today with Episode 5, featuring a performance by percussionist Gino Castillo, with Jonathan Lovett on keyboard and Jake Holwegner on bass. Support the artist. Venmo: @gino-castillo1.
A new video will post online at postandcourier.com weekdays at noon for several weeks.
Watch Episode 5 above. Go to postandcourier.com/nointermission to watch previous videos.