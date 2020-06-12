You are the owner of this article.
top story

'No Intermission' Episode 60: Reggie Sullivan and Charlton Singleton

The Post and Courier has partnering with local music and theater professionals to present a video series that connects Charleston artists with audiences.

This virtual stage is meant to substitute for the city's regular stages, which are temporarily shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. All videos were recorded in three sessions, on March 20, 22 and 25.

The series, called "No Intermission," ends today with Episode 60, featuring Charlton Singleton on trumpet and Reggie Sullivan on bass. Support the artists. Visit reggiesullivanband.com, charltonsingleton.com.

Watch Episode 60 above. Go to postandcourier.com/nointermission to watch previous videos.

