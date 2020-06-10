'No Intermission' Episode 58: Yuriy Bekker and Micah Gangwer

The Post and Courier is partnering with local music and theater professionals to present a video series that connects Charleston artists with audiences.
This virtual stage is meant to substitute for the city's regular stages, which are temporarily shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. All videos were recorded in three sessions, on March 20, 22 and 25.
The series, called "No Intermission," continues today with Episode 58, featuring violinists Yuriy Bekker and Micah Gangwer of the Charleston Symphony. Support the artists. Visit charlestonsymphony.org.
A new video will post online at postandcourier.com weekdays at 2 p.m. through June 12.
Watch Episode 58 above. Go to postandcourier.com/nointermission to watch previous videos.