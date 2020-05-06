'No Intermission' Episode 33: James Slater

The Post and Courier is partnering with local music and theater professionals to present a video series that connects Charleston artists with audiences.
This virtual stage is meant to substitute for the city's regular stages, which are temporarily shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. All videos were recorded in three sessions, on March 20, 22 and 25.
The series, called "No Intermission," continues today with Episode 33, featuring jazz guitarist Jamie Slater, with Brett Belanger on bass. Support the artist. Visit jamieslateronline.com, brettbelanger.com.
A new video will post online at postandcourier.com weekdays at 2 p.m. through mid-June.
Watch Episode 33 above. Go to postandcourier.com/nointermission to watch previous videos.