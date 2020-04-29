'No Intermission' Episode 28: Liz Duren

The Post and Courier is partnering with local music and theater professionals to present a video series that connects Charleston artists with audiences.
This virtual stage is meant to substitute for the city's regular stages, which are temporarily shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. All videos were recorded in three sessions, on March 20, 22 and 25.
The series, called "No Intermission," continues today with Episode 28, featuring actress Liz Duren, performing a second scene from her one-woman show "All About You." Watch the first scene here. Support the artist. Visit villagerep.com, lizbutlerduren.com.
A new video will post online at postandcourier.com weekdays at 2 p.m. through mid-June.
Watch Episode 28 above. Go to postandcourier.com/nointermission to watch previous videos.