'No Intermission' Episode 22: Vernon Moses

  • By Matthew Crum mcrum@postandcourier.com

Vernon Moses

The comedy duo Vernon Moses — Jon Antoine and Deshawn Mason — performs in the "No Intermission" series.

The Post and Courier is partnering with local music and theater professionals to present a video series that connects Charleston artists with audiences.

This virtual stage is meant to substitute for the city's regular stages, which are temporarily shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. All videos were recorded in three sessions, on March 20, 22 and 25.

The series, called "No Intermission," continues today with Episode 22, featuring a performance by the comedy duo Vernon Moses. Support the artists. Visit vernonmoses.com.

A new video will post online at postandcourier.com weekdays at 2 p.m. through mid-June.

Watch Episode 22 above. Go to postandcourier.com/nointermission to watch previous videos.

No Intermission

Contact Adam Parker at aparker@postandcourier.com or 843-937-5902.

