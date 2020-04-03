'No Intermission' Episode 10: Joe Clarke Trio

The Post and Courier is partnering with local music and theater professionals to present a video series that connects Charleston artists with audiences.
This virtual stage is meant to substitute for the city's regular stages, which are temporarily shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. All videos were recorded in three sessions, on March 20, 22 and 25.
The series, called "No Intermission," continues today with Episode 10, featuring a performance by the Joe Clarke Trio, featuring Joe Clarke on keyboard, Brian Reed on bass and Paul Croy on snare and high hat. Support the artists. Visit fortejazzlounge.com.
A new video will post online at postandcourier.com weekdays at 2 p.m. for several weeks.
Watch Episode 10 above. Go to postandcourier.com/nointermission to watch previous videos.