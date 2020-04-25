No immediate signs when SC will ease coronavirus restrictions to reopen state

When will things get back to normal is the No. 1 question these days.

Gov. Henry McMaster has not provided any hints when he will lift the stay-at-home order or let diners inside restaurants, exercisers inside gyms and fans bank in arenas.

No major reopening changes are planned when the governor renews his coronavirus emergency declaration for a third time on Monday.

McMaster, eager to restart a state economy that shed 340,000 jobs, has shown that he is willing ease certain restrictions when he feels the public is ready.

He lifted bans on retailers that were not at first considered "essential," requiring owners to restrict the number of customers. He reopened public beach accesses and boat landings where law officers can enforce rules including bans on gatherings of three or more people that threaten public health.

Additional bans could end once case numbers drop sharply over two weeks, the period the state's top public health scientist would like to see before mass gatherings resume. That has not happened yet.

Still, there are signs that some normal — or close to normal — activity will resume soon.

McMaster has said he has no plans to move the June 9 primary, which means in-person absentee voting will start in two weeks on May 11.

Later that week, Darlington Raceway is expected to hold a spectator-less NASCAR race on May 17. (No changes are needed to allow the race since McMaster's order permits employees inside the track as well as other closed businesses.)

McMaster has pledged a measured approach to lifting bans in South Carolina. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp was rebuked by President Donald Trump for reopening businesses too fast.

McMaster said he spoke to Trump last week, who told him "we're doing an excellent job in South Carolina.”

SC leaders separated for a reason

They were running mates, but they have not been running together since the coronavirus outbreak.

McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette have been separated as a safety precaution with the highly contagious virus spreading across the state, the governor's office said.

The pair have kept in touch as the governor has taken steps to address the pandemic, McMaster spokesman Brian Symmes said.

Evette, a Travelers Rest businesswoman, has been working with the state Commerce Department to aid businesses that have struggled over the past two months.

She also has been holding online forums to get more South Carolinians to complete the Census, in part, so the state gets its fair share of federal aid during crises, Symmes said.

The pair came together for the first time on Thursday, sitting in the same room for the first meeting of the governor's coronavirus recovery task force.

"I think the business community is happy for the temperament of this governor and how he has handled this crisis," Evette said after the meeting.

An Easter message with political notes

Even since John Warren took McMaster to a runoff in the 2018 Republican gubernatorial primary, speculation has remained that the Greenville businessman and former Marine combat officer would seek office again.

His 2018 campaign account remains open with $1,854.89 in the bank. He spent nearly $18,000 on a Georgia based political consultant in November.

Shortly before Easter, Warren released a three-minute video that sounded like something an elected leader would share.

Wearing a Marine Corps lapel pin, he praised medical and essential business workers while acknowledging the anxiety from the "complete change to our way of life." He then quoted a Bible verse and asked people to support local businesses and watch after the elderly before sharing a text he said he received from a Marine sergeant saying, "Tough times never last, tough people do."

"I know that my fellow South Carolinians are the toughest and most resilient people in the world," Warren said. "With trust in God, great leadership and a dogged determination, I am confident that together we will overcome these trials and prosper once again."

That's a lot of political boxes checked.

Warren, who spent more than $3 million of his own money in the 2018 campaign, said through a spokesman that he has no immediate plans to run for office.

"My Easter video was meant for encouragement and hope through a faith-based message during difficult times," he said. "I will let you know in the future if I do have any political plans."

McMaster is gearing up for another challenge. He has raised $919,000 and has $636,000 in the bank as of March 31. Those figures are similar to what his predecessor, Nikki Haley, gathered at the same point of her re-election bid.