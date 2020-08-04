You are the owner of this article.
No fun this year at SC-NC amusement park Carowinds

Copperhead Strike coaster

Carowinds' 14th roller coaster, Copperhead Strike, opened to riders last year. The park won't open in 2020. Provided/Carowinds.

A top South Carolina visitor attraction idled by the coronavirus pandemic is writing off the rest of 2020.

The parent of the Carowinds amusement park off I-77 that straddles the North Carolina border announced Tuesday that it won’t reopen the 400-acre property and at least four other thrill-ride destinations that it operates in California, Virginia and Minnesota this year.

Cedar Fair Entertainment Co. blamed the decision on “the diminishing number of calendar days left in the 2020 operating season, as well as limited visibility from state and local officials” as to when the parks can reopen.

"As we look forward to brighter days ahead, Carowinds will continue to work with public health authorities to ensure that our guests and associates can return to fun in a safe environment next season," according to a notice posted on its website.

Sandusky, Ohio-based Cedar Fair previously announced it has extended the term of all 2020 season passes through 2021. At Carowinds and the other amusement parks that won’t open this year, season ticketholders will also receive a “loyalty reward” perk that can be used for purchases next year.

