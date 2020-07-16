No fall football for SC State; MEAC cancels season as SC COVID-19 cases rise

The last time South Carolina State football coach Buddy Pough didn’t play or coach football was the autumn that Richard Nixon was first elected president, 1968.

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference announced Thursday that the league canceled all fall sports, including football, due to concerns over rising coronavirus case numbers.

A decision is yet to be made on whether fall sports schedules will be moved to the 2021 spring semester.

The nine-team conference, which is made of historically black colleges and universities, joins the Ivy League and the Patriot League in canceling football for the fall. All three conferences are members at the FCS level.

“It's like we all just saw a ghost," said Pough, who is the all-time winningest coach in S.C. State football history. “This is something that I never thought would happen, but the safety of everyone is what’s important. This is tough not just on the coaching staff, but the players and the fans, too. Football is something that normally brings everyone together.”

The MEAC said they will move forward with winter sports competitions as scheduled, unless health and medical professionals advise otherwise.

“Obviously this is an arduous decision because everyone wants to have a fall season for student-athletes, fans and others,” said MEAC Commissioner Dennis Thomas. “Part of our responsibility is to ensure the mental and physical health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff is paramount. It is imperative that everyone recognize that is our first and foremost responsibility.

"The rapid escalation of COVID-19 cases along the Eastern Seaboard heavily influenced the council’s decision as the data suggests that the African American and other minority communities are being disproportionately affected by COVID-19.”

Pough is hopeful that football can still be played during the academic year, even if that means playing in the spring.

“That’s the talk right now, to have maybe a six-or-seven-game schedule in the spring,” Pough said. “Maybe just games against in-conference schools or something like that. Any football is better than no football.”

Pough hopes the NCAA will grant some players another year of eligibility like it did with spring sports athletes in April.

“Obviously, that’s a decision the NCAA will have to make and I would support that,” Pough said. “That might be one positive out of all this negativity. Some guys would be able to graduate or start to work on a master’s degree.”

The MEAC, along with S.C. State, includes Bethune-Cookman, Delaware State, Florida A&M, Howard, Morgan State, Norfolk State, North Carolina A&T and North Carolina Central.