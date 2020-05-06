No deliverance: SC brewers call for delivery go-ahead, but McMaster defers to lawmakers

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, the state's biggest craft brewing organization has repeatedly asked state officials to allow brewers to deliver their products to drinkers' doors.

Those entreaties have been rebuffed at every level, and despite recent moves to reopen the state, breweries need more regulatory relief, said Brook Bristow, executive director of the South Carolina Brewers Guild.

"For most breweries, even though there’s some light at the end of the tunnel, they’re not going to be able to operate at full strength for a long, long time," he said. The organization he heads up is based in Charleston and represents 92 breweries and brewpubs in the Palmetto State.

Being able to do local home deliveries and ship their beers directly to customers across the state would be a lifeline to the guild's constituents, Bristow said.

"These are proposals in the interim that definitely need to be considered to open up those revenue streams" for the state's craft breweries, he said.

The guild estimates that South Carolina's craft brewing industry supports 5,000 jobs and created nearly $800 million in economic impact in 2019, but its requests have gone unfulfilled so far.

It's not for lack of speaking up, though.

In late April, during a Facebook video conference with U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham and fellow brewers from the 1st Congressional District, Low Tide Brewing Co. founder Mike Fielding made the case for shuttling cases.

"Home delivery would be the biggest game changer for us," he told Cunningham, earning nods from Ed Westbrook of Mount Pleasant's Westbrook Brewing Co. and Nick Borriggine of Salt Marsh Brewing Co. in Bluffton, who were also on the call.

While he acknowledged that the state, not the federal government, was responsible for the restrictions on delivery and shipping, Fielding practiced his pitch on Cunningham anyway, framing the issue as a job-creating measure.

"It's very labor intensive, I'd have another two or three people, maybe more, a day on staff," he said.

In a statement to The Post and Courier, the congressman supported the delivery plea.

"Home delivery would not only help breweries keep their lights on and prevent them from laying off their workers, it also keeps customers safe," said Cunningham, D-Charleston.

But Fielding is right: thanks to the United States' decentralized post-Prohibition regulatory approach to alcohol sales, each state has the power to govern how drinkers get booze within its borders.

And despite productive discussions, Bristow said, the S.C. Department of Revenue, which regulates sales of beer, wine and liquor through its Alcoholic Beverage Licensing arm, said the power to allow for delivery and shipping rested with the governor's office.

"Their position was that they just don’t have the authority. They’re treating this as ‘these are laws,' " said Bristow, who owns and operates an alcohol-focused legal practice in West Ashley.

The guild sent a letter outlining its proposal on April 29 to Gov. Henry McMaster's office "asking for either a grant of (delivery and shipping options for breweries) or a suspension of any enforcement to the extent they are deemed to be against the law," Bristow said.

But even as the governor's restoration of outdoor on-premise service took effect in early May, his office said the guild's requests were nothing doing.

"There was a lot of consideration for allowing breweries to offer delivery services when the governor issued his first executive order outlining the ways restaurants were able to operate," said McMaster spokesman Brian Symmes.

"Unfortunately, the issue with this is a legal one. Current state law does not allow for the delivery of alcohol and, while he can and has relaxed regulations to help small businesses, the governor does not have the ability to suspend or alter state law.

"That authority lies solely with the General Assembly, even during times of an emergency," Symmes added.

Perhaps anticipating that response, the S.C. Brewers Guild suggested a temporary workaround in its proposal: tell law enforcement to look the other way.

"(W)e would simply ask during this unprecedented time that you instruct SCDOR and SLED to suspend their enforcement until the time of state of emergency comes to an end," wrote Bristow in the guild's proposal.

The letter also suggested that the governor wave off enforcement of rules stopping South Carolina breweries from shipping beers to customers in and out of state, and from selling more than 288 ounces of beer at a time. The latter rule could alleviate the potential waste of kegs "languishing in storage," wrote Bristow.

"We've had more customers ask to buy a keg than have (beer) delivered," said Ben Bankey, CEO of Oak Road Brewing in Summerville. Both provisions would be a shot in the arm though, he thought — as would a green light to sell beer by mail to the brewery's friends and supporters in other states.

"Most of us, our revenues are down between 70 and 90 percent, so any little bit we can do would help," Bankey said.

The governor, whose wariness for overstepping the authority of his office has informed his response to the coronavirus pandemic, was not moved by that suggestion, either.

"In practice, not enforcing the law would mean he was suspending the law," countered Symmes, "(a)nd while we understand and share these concerns, the governor simply can’t violate the rule of law."

So for now, at least, any regulatory relief for South Carolina's breweries will come from the state's legislative, not executive, branch of government.

"At this point, we are speaking to legislators to see what can be done moving forward and when action can take place," Bristow said.

Any help from state lawmakers would have to be secured quickly — the S.C. Legislature is slated to adjourn later this month.