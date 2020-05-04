No City Swim Meet in 2020: CCAA votes to cancel summer season

Since it began more than 50 years ago, the Coastal Carolina Aquatic Association's summer swim season has grown into a rite of passage for youth all over the Lowcountry.

Last year, some 2,500 young swimmers representing 20 neighborhood teams in the Charleston area competed in the CCAA, culminating with almost 1,000 athletes making the cut for the annual City Swim Meet.

And this year, the City Meet was scheduled to be held for the first time at the new indoor North Charleston/District 2 Aquatic Center near Fort Dorchester High School.

But all of that has been put on hold for this year after the CCAA board voted unanimously last week to recommend suspending the 2020 season due to the coronavius pandemic. Team representatives voted 19-1 to follow the board's recommendation.

"Our hearts are breaking, especially for our graduating seniors, but it is painfully apparent that it is not in the health interests of our swimmers, our parents, or our community at large to conduct a CCAA season this summer," the CCAA board said in a statement.

The news was not a surprise for coaches and swimmers, but painful nonetheless.

"It's been quite the period of mourning for the last 24 hours or so," said Snee Farm coach Jason Kreutner, whose team has won six straight City Meet championships. "We just had a virtual coaches' meeting with the three seniors on our coaching staff, and we made sure to acknowledge how they feel.

"We have seniors who have been doing this for 15 years in a row with the same group of kids, and for them its just another blow to their senior years. But we are all big-picture people, and we will do our best to honor them and to help them see the memories they've all contributed to."

The CCAA cited the decision by USA Swimming to cancel all of its meets through the end of May; on May 15, USA Swimming is slated to announce whether that suspension will extend into June.

"The CCAA represents a variety of facilities, including municipal pools, neighborhood pools and country clubs," the CCAA statement said. "Some of our pools may not open this summer at all. Those that are opened will be in high demand for all users and, if maximum capacity is strictly limited, they may offer only very limited time (if any) to swim teams."

Rosters of CCAA teams can include as many as 100 to 200 swimmers, and weekly meets are usually packed tight with swimmers, coaches, officials, parents and family members.

"As South Carolina and our various local municipalities cautiously emerge from stay-at-home orders and other restrictions, it is difficult to envision gathering size limits being lifted to the point that CCAA dual meets and our city championship can proceed this summer as they have in previous years," the CCAA said.

Kreutner said the league is discussing how to honor its high school seniors, something that's usually done at each team's final home meet and at the City Meet.

"All the teams are banding together to see if we can make that happen," he said.