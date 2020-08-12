No choice at all: Some Hispanic parents fear virus, feel forced to send kids to school

Tenth grade biology can be challenging under any circumstances. But learning from home as the world grapples with a pandemic, 16-year-old Jhoanna Chavez said the class was particularly daunting.

Her mother, Guadalupe, stays on her about keeping up with schoolwork but struggles to help her with it. She wants to help, she just doesn't speak English fluently.

"For people who don't speak English, it's very hard to talk to your kids about school," Guadalupe said through an interpreter.

That language barrier is just one of the challenges facing the Hispanic community, disproportionately affected by the spread of the coronavirus, as school districts try to adapt.

While Hispanic people account for about 6% of South Carolina's population, they make up 10% of positive cases, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control. Spartanburg County, where Guadalupe and Jhoanna live, is more or less in line with the rest of the state on those figures.

Hispanic people accounted for almost 20% of cases in Greenville County so far, according to DHEC, where they make up about 10% of the population.

With less access to resources such as stimulus checks, unemployment benefits and health insurance, families already struggling to make ends meet are facing difficult decisions as the highly contagious disease spreads to neighbors, friends and relatives.

"Schools had places where people could drive to get WiFi, but sometimes the parents we work with don't have transportation," said Nora Curiel-Munoz, a program coordinator and community health worker with PASOs. "Another issue is many of the parents we serve don't know how to read or write or use a computer. So it's very hard for them."

"They're afraid to send their kids back to school but sometimes they don't have the option."

Outreach

The same challenges often make communication between school districts and Hispanic parents difficult, but teachers and school officials are trying to bridge the gap.

Greenville County Schools, which at 14,000 has the largest number of students learning English in the state, is working to improve communication between the district and Spanish speaking families in the coming school year, according to Tanya Franca, director of English to Speakers of Other Languages Services.

Many of the parent's Franca's department serves get information largely from social media, so the district plans to create an informational Facebook page for Spanish speakers, as well as a group on the messaging app WhatsApp.

"In general, that's how our community communicates, is WhatsApp," Franca said. "So I'm looking at a way to connect families that way and we'll track that and try to answer questions and post things that they need access to."

The district is also instituting a full ESOL curriculum for the first time this year, which includes daily video chats between ESOL teachers and students.

"It's fully in place for flip learning and virtual learning and has all of the language components in it for the first time," Franca said. "And they've never had a full ESOL curriculum in Greenville County, so this is a big deal."

Cathie Sever, an ESOL teacher at Hillcrest High School in Simpsonville, said she is hopeful the changes will make a significant difference.

After school buildings closed in March, she worked diligently to stay in contact with her students. She and her husband brought assignments to students' homes who had no internet access. Occasionally, they also brought food.

"My main concern wasn't as much the work they were doing, it was their well being," she said.

She kept up with her kids mostly through text messages and home visits. Many of the students she worked with didn't have access to the internet. As the virus took its financial toll, that number went up.

"A lot of times you don't know unless you go out to the house what the situation is," she said. "Some have moved. Some have lost their jobs and now their phone and internet are about to get cut off. I experienced that a few different times."

Severs said many of her students became caregivers for younger siblings when parents went to work, and the economic toll of the virus added to the stress of keeping up with school remotely.

'Can't help them'

Guadalupe, a single mother who cuts hair at a local salon, said the drop in work due to coronavirus resulted in a heavy financial hit.

She doesn't know how she would pay the bills if she got sick.

Her main concern when Jhoanna starts going to school two days a week in fall is her daughter's health. She knows the chance of her bringing the virus home will go up as she interacts with her classmates.

"A lot of people I know have been in the hospital for two or three weeks," she said. "I don't want that to happen to me or to anyone."

In Spartanburg School District 6, where Jhoanna attends Dorman High School, parents have an option to keep students home entirely or send them to school two days a week. Guadalupe said for her, and many in her predominantly Hispanic neighborhood, there wasn't much choice at all.

"Most people are sending them back because they can't help them, and they have to work as well," she said. "They'd love to help them but they can't."

Hernan and Angela Gonzalez, who came to Spartanburg County from Colombia about a year and a half ago, said they also saw little choice in sending their two daughters back to school. Their older daughter made the transition from in-person to virtual learning smoothly but their youngest, a student at Fairforest Middle School, struggled. She's still learning English. Understanding even the basics of an assignment can be challenging.

"We picked the hybrid because we need support from the teachers," Hernan said through an interpreter.

Quarantined

The hybrid option wasn't available for Erica Velazquez, who has a 15-year-old at Boiling Springs High School and a 12-year-old at Boiling Springs Middle, located north of Spartanburg. The family is quarantined as her husband recovers from COVID-19.

She doesn't know where he contracted the disease but suspects it was from his job working at a restaurant since he rarely left the house for any other reason since the onset of the pandemic.

He was diagnosed with the virus in early July. Admitted to the hospital soon after, he spent 10 days there before he was sent home on oxygen. He is still recovering, isolated in their bedroom.

Velazquez leaves his meals for him by the door to avoid getting too close.

After seeing the toll the coronavirus can take firsthand, she said she doesn't plan to send her kids back for in-person learning at all next school year.

"Even if our kids start struggling with virtual classes, we're worried about their safety," she said through an interpreter.

Velazquez said her children have continued to excel despite the challenges of learning remotely and she feels more comfortable keeping them home. She was already at the house full time to take care of her 4-year-old and infant, so she'll be there to make sure her older children stay focused.

For many families, Guadalupe said, staying home isn't an option. Without access to affordable childcare, and both parents working to pay the bills, many in her neighborhood have previously relied on their close-knit community to care for their kids while they were away from home. Guadalupe said she often watched neighborhood kids while their parents worked long hours.

But the spread of infections in the Upstate and in her neighborhood put an end to that community support system. Parents have been forced to leave their children at home alone for extended periods to make rent and keep the lights on.

Between that and the language barrier, many feel forced to send their children back to school even as they consider the personal devastation the virus could cause.