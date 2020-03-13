No change to Charleston cruise ships after meeting between mayor, port

Cruise ships will continue to operate at the Port of Charleston despite Mayor John Tecklenburg's discussions with state maritime officials over whether the voyages should be suspended in the wake of the COVID-19 threat.
Tecklenburg met Friday with Jim Newsome, president and CEO of the State Ports Authority, which owns and operates the Charleston port.
"The mayor discussed suspending cruise ship operations," said city spokesman Jack O'Toole. "The port representatives said that Carnival (Cruise Line) has instituted strong measures to protect safety by testing and monitoring all passengers."
Carnival operates its 3,002-passenger Sunshine cruise ship year-round from the SPA's Union Pier Terminal in downtown Charleston. The terminal also hosts dozens of other pleasure vessels during occasional port calls.
"It was a good meeting with the city of Charleston on a variety of topics," Newsome said without elaborating on the discussions.
Tecklenburg described the meeting as "a frank and candid discussion" of the cruise ship issue.
When asked if there will be any changes to cruise ship operations as a result of the meeting, authority spokeswoman Liz Crumley said: "No changes."
She referred further questions about Carnival's operations to the cruise line.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week cautioned U.S. citizens, especially those who have underlying health conditions, to not travel on cruise ships until the threat of the pandemic subsides.
But many of the passengers who departed the Sunshine during its stop Thursday said they felt safe despite the global health crisis and didn’t find a reason to be concerned.
Carnival said it has started enhanced screening procedures for guests, including taking passengers' temperature readings, requiring passengers to comply with pre-boarding health reporting and requiring medical evaluations when needed.
The cruise line also is denying boarding to those who have been in contact with someone diagnosed as having COVID-19 or have traveled to a number of countries where the virus is widespread.
On Friday, Royal Caribbean Cruises — the world's second-largest cruise line — said it would suspend cruising in the U.S. for 30 days. Its Grandeur ship had been scheduled to stop in Charleston twice during that period.
Royal Caribbean joins Princess Cruises, which voluntarily canceled sailings through May 10, and Norwegian Cruise Line, which has suspended cruises through April 11.
Carnival, in a statement, told The Washington Post it will continues to operate.
"This is an unprecedented time in the cruise industry and the world," Carnival told the newspaper. "We remain focused on protecting the health and safety of our guests."
Neither the city nor the authority are responsible for monitoring cruise ships that visit Charleston. That job falls to the Coast Guard and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.
The CDC requires cruise vessels destined for U.S. ports to report instances of death or illness on the ship.
If a ship were to report that a passenger or passengers have shown signs of the novel strain of the coronavirus, the U.S. Coast Guard would have the authority to deny the ship entry, Lt. j.g. Phillip VanderWeit said.
Charleston hosted 262,776 cruise ship passengers in 2019. The authority has agreed to a voluntary limit of 104 cruise ships per year and no vessel larger than 3,500 passengers.