No change to Charleston cruise ships after 'good meeting' between mayor, port

Cruise ships will continue to operate at the Port of Charleston despite Mayor John Tecklenburg's discussions with port officials over whether the voyages should be suspended in the wake of the COVID-19 threat.
Tecklenburg met Friday with Jim Newsome, president and CEO of the State Ports Authority, which owns and operates the Charleston port.
"The mayor discussed suspending cruise ship operations," said city spokesman Jack O'Toole. "The port representatives said that Carnival (Cruise Line) has instituted strong measures to protect safety by testing and monitoring all passengers."
Carnival operates its 3,002-passenger Sunshine cruise ship year-round from Union Pier Terminal in downtown Charleston. The terminal also hosts dozens of other cruise ships during occasional port calls.
"It was a good meeting with the city of Charleston on a variety of topics," Newsome said without elaborating on the discussions.
When asked if there will be any changes to cruise ship operations as a result of the meeting, authority spokeswoman Liz Crumley said: "No changes." She referred further questions about Carnival's operations to the cruise line.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week cautioned U.S. citizens, especially those who have underlying health conditions, to not travel on cruise ships until the threat of the virus, known as COVID-19, subsides.
But many of the passengers who departed the Sunshine during its stop Thursday said they felt safe despite the global coronavirus fears and didn’t find a reason to be concerned.
Carnival said it has started enhanced screening procedures for guests, including taking passengers' temperature readings, requiring passengers to comply with pre-boarding health reporting and requiring medical evaluations when needed. The cruise line also is denying boarding to those who have been in contact with someone diagnosed as having COVID-19 or have traveled to a number of countries where the virus is widespread.
Neither the city nor the authority are responsible for monitoring cruise ships that visit Charleston. That job falls to the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.
The CDC requires cruise vessels destined for U.S. ports to report instances of death or illness on the ship.
If a ship were to report that a passenger or passengers have shown signs of the novel strain of the coronavirus, the U.S. Coast Guard would have the authority to deny the ship entry, Lt. j.g. Phillip VanderWeit said.