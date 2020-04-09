'No blueprint': How Charleston's 75-year-old food distributor is adapting to the pandemic

It was founded as the Second World War came to a close, and has survived hurricanes, recessions and a cross-county move in the three-quarters of a century since. But as the Charleston area's culinary community reels in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, even venerable Limehouse Produce is taking things day-by-day.

"Initially, there was absolutely no blueprint for what we would do," said Weston Fennell, the company's director of procurement. The family-owned firm has sold produce to Lowcountry restaurants and cafeterias since it opened as a storefront on Market Street in 1945.

When S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster ordered the closure of restaurants for dine-in service on March 16, Limehouse's time-tested operating procedures went "out the window," he said.

As restaurants throughout the Lowcountry have struggled through the downturn in business caused by COVID-19, behind-the-scenes companies that supply them — from cheesemongers to wine importers to softshell crab purveyors — have seen their own businesses dry up in kind.

"The pain is also radiating out to the small companies that ... rely on restaurants for most or all of their sales," New York Times critic Pete Wells wrote in a report last month that highlighted the struggles of Charleston area wholesalers including Abundant Seafood and Grassroots Wine.

Limehouse was not featured in Wells' piece, but its lime-green box trucks are a familiar feature of culinary commerce in the Lowcountry. And it is feeling that radiating pain: Fennell says both volume and revenue have been more than halved by the pandemic's ripple effects.

To keep business rolling, the firm is adjusting its operation, which in 2017 relocated to an $8.3 million facility on North Charleston's Carner Avenue.

"We're spending a lot of energy on about 25 to 30 percent of our normal output," said Fennell, who has worked at Limehouse for a decade. Here's what the distributor is doing with all that extra effort.

Worker safety

With the public more attuned (and maybe more sympathetic) than ever to the conditions in which food service workers toil to bring products to market, Limehouse retooled its warehouse and delivery processes as the coronavirus pandemic advanced.

"Within the facility, we pretty immediately went to 50 percent staff," said Fennell, noting that the company has retained its entire payroll with the exception of terminations that were within "our normal rate of turnover."

In other words, Limehouse has not yet resorted to the broad layoffs that many of its hospitality customers have, instead opting to schedule its warehouse and driving workforce in alternating shifts. This has the dual benefit of keeping workers out of close quarters with one another and more accurately matching the decreased number of orders they have to fill during the pandemic.

Workers are not congregating for meetings or staff meals either, said Fennell, and Limehouse is limiting one customer in its lobby/ordering area at a time. "We are having the cleaning crews do much more rigorous disinfecting, wiping handrails (and) common areas," he added.

Drivers are being sent out with sanitizer for their trucks, and enough gloves to use a fresh pair for every order.

Buy less, and closer

Before the pandemic, Limehouse's 75 years of operating experience meant its buying process was something of a "well-oiled machine", said Fennell.

But as the virus swept across the country, Limehouse's customers needed less and less produce — to the tune of a 60 percent to 70 percent decrease in sales volume.

So the distributor began tweaking its purchasing practices to accommodate decreased demand. "With such volatility in in terms of what we're actually able to sell, it takes a lot more scrutiny when it comes to how we buy produce, particularly if it's coming from a long way away," said Fennell.

Limiting buys from more distant farms offers a twofold hedge for the company: it keeps freight costs lower and it ensures Limehouse can move product through its warehouse faster. More than simply good customer service, this gives the distributor a reasonable chance of selling its fruits and vegetables before the market changes again.

"What I'm going to try to put on a truck in California today is intended to service a customer potentially, you know, 10 to 14 days from now," said Fennell. The pandemic has made that kind of lead time into "a game of roulette," he added.

86 on 'chef-driven' ingredients

In addition to dialing back on the amount of produce, Limehouse has also revised its shopping lists to reflect the fact that its accounts (which include restaurants, but also schools and assisted-living facilities) are focused on putting out hearty recipes that can hold up in a take-out container, and can be scaled up in big batches.

Items with short shelf lives or fewer, higher-end applications, like fine herbs, berries, and avocados, are not in need.

"There's not much demand for shishito peppers right now," joked Fennell.

Rather than specialty ingredients, the Charleston-area chefs still cooking through the COVID-19 downturn are asking Limehouse for familiar staples, like hand fruits and broccoli, instead.

"The middle of the bell curve is where all the demand went," said Fennell. "It's fair to say that there's a lot of avocado toast being enjoyed around town" by out-of-work restaurant staffers; Limehouse made a one-time donation of those specialty goods to out-of-work restaurant staffers earlier this month.

Reduce routes and idle the fleet

With that reduced volume, it only follows that the same verdant Limehouse trucks that used to crisscross the Lowcountry with deliveries are carrying less and traveling less.

"On a normal day, during 'good times', we have roughly 40 delivery routes a day," said Fennell. But with so many restaurants closed and other customers doing drastically fewer meals during each service, there simply aren't the customers to make most of those routes viable.

A Limehouse run that used to include drop-offs for 15 customers now might have just three or four still-open kitchens to service.

As a result, the company has consolidated its deliveries and trucks on the road. "We're probably at 10 to 12" routes, said Fennell. "It's a reduced fleet." Customers on mothballed routes can come in for pick-up, he added.

No 'crystal ball'

With the future still uncertain, Limehouse, like virtually every other business in the Lowcountry, is changing by the day its approach to commerce during COVID-19.

"We use the term 'crystal ball' in this business because on a good, steady spring weekend, you kind of know what your throughput in Charleston will be," said Fennell.

Even the fluctuations caused by hurricanes don't typically throw the company off its forecasting game, he said. Plus, with a storm situation, there's always light at the end of the tunnel.

But with the pandemic in full swing, Limehouse is navigating uncharted waters, with no end in sight. So when the company found itself with aisles of specialty ingredients that didn't fit on its clients' pared-back menus, and wouldn't keep indefinitely, it dropped them off at the restaurants anyway.

Their furloughed staffs were then invited to pick-up the donated goods, a giveaway Limehouse's leadership brainstormed with Jacques Larson of Wild Olive and Obstinate Daughter.

"We wanted to get that stuff into the hands of the F-and-B community," said Fennell.

But as an "essential" business, Limehouse has to limit its losses to be able to operate for as long as the pandemic lasts. Now, the company is working with the Pay It Forward Charleston program, which uses donated money to purchase produce from wholesalers at discounts, to be distributed to out-of-work restaurant employees.

It's not much money in the door for the storied purveyor, but it's a way to help its customers' workforce, and any revenue is better than none.

No one knows, after all, when this particular storm will pass.