No baseball for Charleston RiverDogs as minor league season canceled

Minor League Baseball announced Tuesday that the 2020 season has been canceled due to the coronavirus, a move that has been expected for weeks and ends speculation for the Charleston RiverDogs and the other four farm teams in South Carolina.
The news comes a week after Major League Baseball announced it would have a 60-game season that will start on or around July 24. Baseball activities for the majors and minors had been on hold since March 12 when most major sports said they were postponing their seasons.
“These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we’ve had a summer without Minor League Baseball played,” Pat O’Conner, the president of MiLB said in a statement. “While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season.”
In addition to the Charleston RiverDogs, a Class A affiliate of the New York Yankees, other Palmetto State teams affected are the Greenville Drive (Boston Red Sox), Columbia Fireflies (New York Mets), Augusta GreenJackets (San Francisco Giants) and Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Chicago Cubs).
Charleston RiverDogs president Dave Echols said the news is saddening, but that the organization is still looking to maximize its use of Riley Park.
“Our ownership and staff are hard at work to ensure that we continue to make fun for our fans in Charleston,” Echols said. “This announcement provides us with an opportunity to showcase the ballpark and the Segra Club on a more comprehensive level than would be afforded during a typical baseball season.”
For weeks, experts and those close to the sport have predicted that there was no path forward for an MiLB season this year, citing financial concerns and an inability to guarantee player and fan safety.
The Palmetto State’s other farm teams echoed similar concerns in their statements on the cancellation. Fireflies President John Katz said the organization is tasked with figuring out a path forward, now that it’s in the midst of a 19-month baseball drought, spanning from October 2019 to April 2021.
Craig Brown, the owner and president of the Drive, said the staff had been planning events to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the team’s existence in Greenville.
Now, that that celebration and other events have been nixed, the team will have to look to the future.
“Despite this devastating news which impacts us on so many levels, you can be sure that the Drive will remain as committed as ever investing in the economic health and vitality of our region,” he said.