Next round of aid for SC small businesses opened this week, but funds are going fast

Just minutes before 10:30 a.m. on Monday, they were poised at their computers and ready to go.

A pipeline of applications from clients that didn't make it into the first round of Paycheck Protection Program funding — a pool of billions in forgivable loans meant to serve as a lifeline to small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic — had been keyed into an Excel spreadsheet.

The moment the applications for the second round of PPP funding opened, teams were ready to key them into the system, said Jennifer Schuchart, the market president for First Horizon Bank in Charleston.

Within five minutes of opening, the portal crashed.

It was down for several hours, and, even when it when it was back up, success was sporadic. The surge of people on the site seemed to ebb and flow, so if they got in at the right minute, an application could be submitted, Schuchart said.

Around the country, other banks had the same experience. Around 12:30 p.m., Rob Nichols, the chief executive of the American Bankers Association, wrote on Twitter that lenders were "deeply frustrated" by their inability to access the site.

Despite the technical glitches, Schuchart called it a successful day, if not a sleepless one.

"I'm sure other banks are doing the same thing," she said late Tuesday morning, after spending a full 24 hours processing applications. "We're all facing a Herculean task."

The rush to secure PPP loans is, quite literally, a race.

The first pool of the program's funding dried up in less than two weeks. Of the about $342 billion allocated, South Carolina businesses got $3.8 billion, split between 23,000 applicants.

That number represents just a fraction of the state's small business sector. According to the SBA, South Carolina had more than 418,000 small businesses last year.

Schuchart said the main issue she's heard about from non-clients is that they were having trouble getting in contact with anyone about their application.

"There were banks that were prepared, and there were banks that weren't," she said.

This second round of PPP funding, a total of $310 billion, is expected to run out even more quickly, since lenders and applicants have had more time to prepare. Schuchart said she's heard estimates that this pool of money could run dry at anytime in the range from 48 hours to six days.

Geoff Richardson, the owner of Lava Salon, counts himself among the "last businesses in America to receive money" from the first round of funding. He heard back from his bank at 5:30 p.m. on the day the funds ran out.

But the money only came through for his location in West Ashley. Though the business is small — 14 employees, included Richardson and his wife — he had to apply separately for a loan for his shop in Park Circle.

By midday Tuesday, Richardson had good news. His application for the Park Circle location had stayed in the queue and was approved.

But Richardson said there are still some "gray areas" in the program that are cause for concern. The loans are forgivable, but only if a business meets certain criteria set by the SBA.

"Right now, the biggest problem with the structure has to do with the fact that the governor says that I as a hair salon cannot open my doors and yet the PPP loan says that the minute I receive that money, the clock starts ticking," Richardson said.

For the loan to be forgiven, borrowers have to rehire the same number of employees they had before the downturn by a June 30 deadline.

But, for a business like a salon, it's unclear when they'll be able to safely reopen. Dine-in restaurants, tourist attractions and theaters face the same uncertainty.

While Richardson said he has no objection to the fact that South Carolina hasn't reopened close-contact businesses, he wants "clear guidance" more than anything.

Schuchart said one of her worries is that in the "race to secure funding," some borrowers may have overlooked important guidelines.

The loans will remain loans, not grants, if the funds aren't used in the way the SBA has mandated. Most of the money has to be used for payroll, and no more than 25 percent of the funds can go toward other expenses, such as rent and utilities.

The SBA also issued new guidance Thursday, specifying that borrowers must certify that the loans are "necessary." That update came after a public outcry that large companies were allowed to tap into the first round of funds.

One of them was the chain Ruth's Chris Steakhouse, which permanently shuttered its downtown Charleston location days before receiving millions in PPP funding. That news was "a slap in the face," to local business owners, said Jamee Haley, executive director at Lowcountry Local First.

The steakhouse chain has since returned the funds, but Haley said those approvals showed clear flaws in the program that has still left many "Main Street businesses" behind.

With the second pool of funding bound to go quickly, Haley and other advocates are already looking ahead to the next phase of aid.

Haley said she would like to see the size of businesses that can apply downsized to those with no more than 250 employees. It should be clearly specified, too, she said, that publicly-traded companies aren't eligible.

In the meantime, it's a still a waiting game for many South Carolina business owners who are hoping to make the cut in the PPP's second round.

Some of them, like Jennifer Howard, submitted an application to their bank as soon as they could when the first round opened. But, because of confusion over details of her application, she ran into delays.

Howard is the sole proprietor of a small public relations firm, Steward Terra. Since she doesn't pay herself by the hour or have a set monthly salary, her documentation looked different.

After getting some pushback from her bank, she was eventually able to "sort out every wrinkle in her application," but not before the first pool of funds was depleted. Now, she's hoping she'll find success the second time around.

"I'm doing everything I can to keep track of everything that's going on with the funding. I'm trying to understand all of it," she said. "But for one person to keep up with all that — it's difficult."

By Tuesday afternoon, Howard, like many others, was still waiting for good news.