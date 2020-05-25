Newly released summer camp coronavirus guidelines put many in uncharted waters

COLUMBIA — Almost every summer camp in America has an emergency response plan written in case disaster strikes: Hurricanes, tornadoes, even wildfires.

But for those that have not accounted for the potentially deadly coronavirus locking down the nation’s economy for weeks, the consequences could extend well beyond this season, officials say.

The American Camp Association this month issued an 82-page playbook in partnership with the YMCA designed as a model for facilities to follow as they navigate through a summer with never-before-seen challenges as the respiratory condition remains a constant threat.

“If you stay open and you do not have a thorough emergency plan, you are riding in a car without a seatbelt,” John Carr, director of the Center for Camp Safety and Emergency Preparedness, told industry leaders at a May 7 webinar. “This may be the thing that is able to guarantee that your summers are able to survive for the long-term.”

These summer getaways are huge moneymakers, bringing in more than $27 billion in annual revenue and providing 1.5 million jobs, according to estimates.

“Camps are great at making awesome things out of absolutely nothing,” Carr said. “But this is something new and it's kind of caught us off guard for the immediate future.”

The field guide, prepared by Newton, Mass.-based Environmental Health and Engineering Inc., combines protocols from public health agencies with already established safety recommendations, such as having updated emergency response plans.

"Every camp is different and will ultimately assess their ability to operate camp this summer subject to each state’s/local county’s rules for camp in the COVID-19 environment. ACA is eager to help camp professionals with as many tools as possible to support ... decision-making,” the organization said on its website.

The guide touches on a variety of topics, from facilities management and food service to health and screening for potentially infected campers or staff members.

Some suggestions would require only simple adjustments, such as shifting the sale of food or clothing from camp stores to outdoor setups and keeping a 6-foot buffer between shoppers.

Others would present much more direct reminders of the pandemic's existence, including taking the temperature of campers upon arrival and ensuring an adequate supply of personal protective equipment for employees.

At YMCA of Greenville, which serves roughly 2,000 children every year, programming is moving forward, said Cory Harrison, its executive director — but things will look different. Officials are running their operations at half-capacity, have eliminated out-of-state overnight trips and haven’t hired international staffers as counselors. Sessions begin June 14.

“We respect all of the camps that are making hard decisions to cancel this year. We believe that it's going to be hard work this summer to run summer camp, but we want to put the hard work into the kids of South Carolina and in our area,” Harrison said.

Camp Greenville is giving families until June 1 to cancel reservations with full refunds. Normally, the deadline for that is April.

It’s also a “screen-free” facility, promising campers who have been glued to their TV, phones and video game consoles the past several weeks a respite that Harrison said many have been clamoring for.

“Kids will need Camp Greenville more than ever this summer, he said. “Kids have really been missing in on that 'Vitamin N' that we call nature.”

In Charleston, the city's day camp begins on June 15, and officials there are also taking extra steps to ensure the well-being of participants and employees. Notably, officials will require campers to bring their own water bottles and lunches. Sharing food is prohibited. Daily temperature checks for staff and campers are also part of the routine and all staffers must wear masks during operating hours.