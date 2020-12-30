New Year's Eve event at Patriots Point approved for 1,000 people called off

A New Year's Eve event scheduled to be hosted at the Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum in Mount Pleasant Thursday night has been called off due to safety concerns.

The Patriots Point Development Authority, the body that oversees the state-owned museum, called an emergency board meeting Wednesday to discuss the event. Members voted unanimously to postpone it until a future date. A new date for the event was not set.

Hosted by Mount Pleasant-based Special Ops Events, the private party, the "Yorktown Countdown," was approved by the Department of Commerce for 1,000 guests. All events with more than 250 guests are required to get the department's permission because of coronavirus-related restrictions.

About 90 percent of the requests that have been submitted this year have been approved.

According to posts on social media from organizer Special Ops Events and an official Yorktown Countdown page, tickets to the event were nearly sold out. Yesterday, a post advertised 40 tickets were left.

Patriots Point spokesman Chris Hauff said Wednesday the museum would work with Robert Patterson, owner and operator of Special Ops Event, to determine next steps to potentially reschedule.

The event was going to start at 8 p.m. Thursday and last until 12:30 a.m. Guests would have been on the flight deck of the USS Yorktown, the site's flagship attraction in Charleston Harbor.

The event advertised hors d’oeuvres, bars, live music, heated tent space and a photo booth.

A "COVID-19 update" section of the Yorktown Countdown website says that attendees would have been required to wear face masks and have their temperatures checked before coming onto the aircraft carrier. Entry would have been by a "tiered system" to "minimize the number of guests entering at one time."

Guests were cautioned that, by coming to the event, they would "voluntarily agree to assume all the foregoing risks and accept sole responsibility for any exposure" to COVID-19.

After the PPDA's vote Wednesday, Mount Pleasant mayor and Patriots Point board member Will Haynie thanked the group for a "prompt response" and their "concern for public safety."

South Carolina has been consistently logging high COVID-19 case numbers, and a large percentage of tests for the virus are coming back positive.

The Centers for Disease Control published guidance this week for safely celebrating New Year's Eve. Advice for anyone leaving their household included wearing a mask, staying six feet apart from others and avoiding "crowds and poorly ventilated spaces." People have been encouraged to stay at home, participate in virtual events and celebrate with the people in their household.