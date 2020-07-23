New SC coronavirus data shows spike in hospitalized patients

On the first day state health officials used the Trump administration's new hospital occupancy-tracking system, a record number of coronavirus patients were reported using hospital beds and ventilators.

In addition to over 1,700 COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide, authorities said Thursday that two more children have been diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome, a serious complication associated with the novel coronavirus.

DHEC said at least one hospital system had issues reporting data to the new system.

As of Wednesday, the state noted, 4,425 total hospital beds were available and 7,998 were in use, meaning 64.4 percent of hospital beds were filled.

In Charleston County, meanwhile, the Register of Deeds Office will reopen on Friday after being closed for cleaning when an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Register of Deeds Michael Miller said in a statement the office planned to reopen for normal business hours on Friday after employee test results came back negative.

"Our offices were cleaned and sanitized thoroughly and all necessary precautions were taken to ensure public safety," the statement said.

Miller reminded those accessing the office to wear masks, wash hands and maintain social distances.

Statewide numbers

Number of new cases reported: 1,538

Total number of cases in S.C.: 76,315, plus 291 probable cases

Number of new deaths reported: 49

Total number of deaths in S.C.: 1,294, plus 40 probable deaths

Number of hospitalized patients: 1,723, 241 of them on ventilators

Percent of tests that were positive: 20.9 percent

Total number of tests in S.C.: 669,445

Which areas are hardest hit?

Charleston County led the state in new cases, with 172 positive tests reported on Thursday. Richland County followed with 137 and Greenville with 132.

What's happening in the tri-county?

The tri-county logged a total of 289 new cases Thursday, including 56 in Berkeley County and 61 in Dorchester. Authorities also counted seven deaths in area patients: four from Charleston, two from Berkeley and one from Dorchester.

Deaths

Of the 49 patients who died, 43 were 65 or older and six were 34 to 64 years old. They were from Anderson, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Dorchester, Florence, Greenville, Horry, Laurens, Lexington, Orangeburg, Richland, Saluda Spartanburg, Union and York counties.

Hospitalizations

For the first time, DHEC used the new federal TeleTracking system to log use of hospital beds and ventilators.

As of Wednesday, 7,998 hospital beds were available and 4,425 in use, 1,723 of them by COVID-19 patients. Of the 1,458 ventilators in the state, 532 are being used and 241 of those ventilated patients have COVID-19.

What do experts say?

As case numbers and deaths continue to rise around the state, officials continue to issue dire warnings on what will happen if the public does not adopt widespread precautions like mask wearing and social distancing.

DHEC officials said they are working with their community partners to set up mobile testing clinics.

As of Wednesday, there were 67 such clinics scheduled through Aug. 15.

In addition, there are 182 permanent testing sites around the state. For more information about where and how to get tested, go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

Officials continue to urge basic precautions to slow the spread of the coronavirus: social distancing, wearing a mask in public, avoiding group gatherings, regularly washing hands and staying home when sick.