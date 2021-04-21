New SC coronavirus cases dip below 400 for second consecutive day this week

South Carolina recorded 391 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on April 21, marking the second consecutive day that cases dipped below 400 this week.

More than 7.2 million tests have been conducted in the state since the start of the pandemic last year, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. Data on April 21 showed 6.3 percent of tests confirmed cases of the virus.

DHEC said 27.2 percent of South Carolina residents have completed COVID-19 vaccinations.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 391 confirmed, 356 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 476,958 confirmed, 94,411 probable.

Percent positive: 6.3 percent.

New deaths reported: 11 confirmed, 0 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,247 confirmed, 1,118 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 70.8 percent.

How S.C. ranks

South Carolina ranks 41st in the nation regarding the number of vaccines administered per 100,000 people as of April 19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Charleston County (42), Greenville County (37) and York County (38) saw the highest totals.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 42 new cases on April 21, while Berkeley had 21 and Dorchester 18.

Deaths

Ten of the new confirmed deaths reported were patients 65 and older, and one was a patient age 35 to 64.

Long-term care facilities

There have been 19,940 confirmed coronavirus cases in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities: 12,343 residents and 7,597 staff workers, according to DHEC data.

So far, 1,919 residents have died from the virus, a mortality rate of 16 percent. Twenty-nine workers also have died. Together, they account for 24 percent of deaths in the state, the data from April 18 shows.

Of the 684 facilities DHEC monitored, the virus has been found in 509. There are active outbreaks at 57 of them, a 33 percent increase in two weeks.

Some type of visitation — indoor, outdoor or both — is allowed at 658 facilities; 19 do not allow it; and seven did not report.

Hospitalizations

Of the 529 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of April 21, 147 were in the ICU and 61 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

DHEC is still encouraging South Carolina residents to drop off unused, expired or unwanted prescription drugs during the 20th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on April 24. The event is hosted biannually by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

People can drop off prescription medications at more than 70 one-day collection sites across the state.

“Eliminating unneeded prescription medicines from homes is an effective way to stop prescription drug misuse before it can put lives at risk,” said Emma Kennedy, director of DHEC's Division of Injury and Substance Abuse Prevention. “Take-back events are a convenient way for South Carolinians to help keep their loved ones and communities safe.”

Those who are interested can go to takebackday.dea.gov to find a nearby collection site.