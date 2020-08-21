New SC coronavirus cases creep up toward 1,000 as testing also rises

After weeks of declines, the number of daily new coronavirus cases in South Carolina has crept up as testing also increased.
The increases come as officials and state lawmakers worried that a sharp drop in testing was artificially deflating daily case numbers and not reflecting the true extent of disease activity around the Palmetto State.
Case activity so far peaked in mid-July, according to statistics from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
During the week of July 12 to 18, the state public health agency recorded 15,159 new cases, and the weeks before and after had more than 11,000 new cases each, state data shows.
Although DHEC expects coronavirus activity to begin to trail off, officials still urge the public to be cautious and continue to take precautions like social distancing, wear masks, wash hands and stay home when sick.
Statewide numbers
Number of new cases reported: 967
Total number of cases in S.C.: 109,135
Number of new deaths reported: 52
Total number of deaths in S.C.: 2,339
Number of hospitalized patients: 1,079
Percent of tests that were positive: 13
Total number of tests in S.C.: 966,634
