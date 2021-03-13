New SC coronavirus cases continue downward trend as vaccination eligibility expands

Fewer than 600 more South Carolinians have tested positive for COVID-19, continuing the state's downward trend in new cases since January.

With more in-person workers and high-risk residents getting shots in the latest round of vaccines, experts hope to see the spread plummet by summer.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has logged an average of just over 600 new cases per day the past week, a seven-day average similar to what the Palmetto State recorded in mid-June.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 571 confirmed, 241 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 454,158 confirmed, 78,391 probable.

Percent positive: 3.6 percent.

New deaths reported: 33 confirmed, 8 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 7,842 confirmed, 1,028 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 70.8 percent.

How does S.C. rank in vaccines administered per 100,000 people?

42nd as of March 12, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

The highest totals of newly confirmed cases were in Richland (75), Greenville (72) and Spartanburg (46) counties.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 35 new cases on March 13 while Berkeley counted 19 and Dorchester had 17.

Deaths

Ten of the new confirmed deaths reported were among people age 35 to 64, the remainder were patients age 65 and older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 598 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of March 13, 156 were in the ICU and 61 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

Health care professionals in South Carolina said that in order to beat COVID-19, people should get the vaccine when it's their turn to do so.

Efforts to make vaccines available to all South Carolinians are ongoing.

The CDC said those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine should wait at least 14 days before getting any other vaccine, including those for flu or shingles. People who get another vaccine first should wait the same length of time before getting the shot for the coronavirus.

More information can be found at scdhec.gov/vaxfacts.